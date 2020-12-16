“Mr. Queen” Production Team Issues Statement Addressing Controversies

In an effort to reply to controversies that got here up earlier than and after the present’s first episodes aired, the manufacturing staff of “Mr. Queen” issued a press release on December 15.

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” is a historic fantasy comedy drama a few man from fashionable instances whose soul will get trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty. This system premiered on December 12.

“Mr. Queen” is predicated on the unique Chinese language net drama “Go Princess Go,” which was primarily based on a novel by a author who has made detrimental feedback about Korea in one other work. “Mr. Queen” was criticized by some for dramatizing a piece by such a author.

Some individuals have additionally stated that whereas it’s comprehensible that comedic conditions would occur within the present on account of its style, the present crosses the road contemplating that the characters are primarily based on actual individuals.

One other controversy has surrounded a line in episode 2 by which a personality referred to The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty as “merely jirashi.” The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty are the annual data of the dynasty and are designated because the 151st nationwide treasure of Korea. The annals, which include a complete of 1,893 volumes, are additionally listed on UNESCO’s Reminiscence of the World registry. Jirashi is a type of e-newsletter that accommodates unconfirmed non-public info, which can embrace rumors and hypothesis.

On December 15, the manufacturing staff of “Mr. Queen” launched the next assertion:

That is the manufacturing staff of the drama “Mr. Queen.” We specific our honest gratitude to the viewers who love the drama “Mr. Queen,” and we share the next assertion concerning viewers’ opinions. “Mr. Queen” is a piece that was deliberate after buying the remake televising rights for the net drama “Go Princess Go,” which was broadcast in China by the drama’s manufacturing firm. What was bought from the manufacturing firm was the remake televising rights for the net drama, not the unique novel. Additionally, on the time of the contract, we weren’t conscious that there have been detrimental feedback made about Korea in one other work, “Princess Amity” [literal title], by the novelist who wrote the unique work that the net drama “Go Princess Go” was primarily based on. After a considerable quantity of planning and manufacturing had been carried out for the drama, we ascertained this truth by way of a web based group. Regardless of that, we sincerely apologize to the viewers for not recognizing this prematurely. We plan to do our greatest in manufacturing in order that you don’t really feel uncomfortable whereas watching the drama as a brand new inventive work completely different from the unique work. Additionally, we critically settle for that the road about The Annals of the Joseon Dynasty was inappropriate, and we have now deleted the narration that was an issue. In regard to different historic figures and incidents as nicely, we had no intention to signify them negatively. With “Mr. Queen” as a drama of the “fusion historic fantasy comedian” style, we borrowed figures and settings from historical past, however it’s fiction primarily based on a inventive work that started with the concept of “What would occur if a contemporary soul met an actual determine and triggered waves?” We as soon as once more specific our apologies for inflicting discomfort, which was opposite to our intention of creating individuals chortle in a wholesome means. We pays nearer consideration in manufacturing and do our greatest so as to create a very good drama.

