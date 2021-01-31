“Mr. Queen” Ratings Hit New All-Time High + “Love (Ft. Marriage And Divorce)” Breaks Own TV Chosun Record

Each tvN’s “Mr. Queen” and TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” present no indicators of slowing down!

On January 30, the most recent episode of “Mr. Queen” achieved the drama’s highest viewership scores but. Based on Nielsen Korea, the hit drama scored a median nationwide score of 14.5 p.c and a peak of 17.1 p.c, taking first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—and setting a brand new private report.

“Mr. Queen” additionally reached a brand new all-time excessive among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a median nationwide score of 8.5 p.c and a peak of 9.6 p.c. Moreover, the drama remained first place in its time slot throughout all channels (together with public broadcast networks) for each age vary of viewers from their 10s to their 50s, each female and male.

In the meantime, “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)” managed to interrupt its personal report for the very best viewership scores ever achieved by any drama in TV Chosun historical past. The third episode of the brand new drama scored a median nationwide score of 8.9 p.c and a peak of 9.5 p.c, marking a brand new report for not solely the present, however the community as nicely.

Over within the public broadcast community realm, KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” continued its reign because the most-watched drama of Saturday evening. The newest episode of the favored drama scored common nationwide scores of 26.3 p.c and 31.8 p.c for its two elements.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of each “Mr. Queen” and “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”!

