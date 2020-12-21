“Mr. Queen” Ratings Soar Into Double Digits + “The Uncanny Counter” Breaks Own Record For Highest Ratings In OCN History

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” and OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” each proceed to soar to new heights!

On December 20, the fourth episode of “Mr. Queen” achieved the present’s highest viewership scores to this point. In response to Nielsen Korea, the newest broadcast scored a mean nationwide score of 10.4 % and a peak of 11.5 %, setting a brand new private file for the historic fantasy-comedy drama.

Notably, “Mr. Queen” additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks, for each demographic between the ages of 10 and 59 (each female and male) with the only real exception of male viewers of their thirties.

In the meantime, “The Uncanny Counter” managed to interrupt its personal file for the very best viewership scores ever achieved in OCN historical past. The newest episode of the drama scored a mean nationwide score of 9.3 % and a peak of 9.9 %, marking a brand new all-time excessive for each the collection and the community.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” continued its streak because the most-watched drama of Sunday evening, scoring common nationwide scores of 29.8 % and 32.6 % for its two components.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of each “Mr. Queen” and “The Uncanny Counter”!

