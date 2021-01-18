“Mr. Queen” Ratings Soar To New All-Time Highs + “The Goddess Of Revenge” Rises For Finale

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” continues to attract new viewers!

On January 17, the hit drama starring Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun achieved its highest viewership rankings up to now. In response to Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “Mr. Queen” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 13.2 p.c and a peak of 14.6 p.c, marking a brand new private document for the drama.

“Mr. Queen” additionally hit a brand new all-time rankings excessive among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean nationwide ranking of 8.2 p.c and a peak of 9.2 p.c. The drama additionally took first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks.

In the meantime, TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” loved an increase in viewership for its collection finale, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of two.9 p.c for its last episode final evening.

OCN’s “The Uncanny Counter” additionally noticed a slight rise in viewership for its newest episode, which scored a mean nationwide ranking of 9.9 p.c.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” stayed sturdy with common nationwide rankings of 29.8 p.c and 33.1 p.c for its two components.

Congratulations to the solid and crew of “Mr. Queen”!

