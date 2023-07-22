Mr. Queen Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Mr. Queen Season 2 is a South Korean television series. The show is based on the Chinese web series Go Princess Go.

Yoon Sung-sik directs Mr. Queen. It stars Shin Hye-sun as Queen Cheorin and Kim Jung-hyun as King Cheoljong.

The drama is about Queen Cheorin finding herself with the core of a modern-day man inside her body and King Cheoljong striving to be a ruler who helps his people.

The first season of Mr. Queen circulated on tvN every Saturday and Sunday at 21:00 (KST) from December 12, 2020, to February 14, 2021.

Popular South Korean television series Mr. Queen is all set to make a comeback with season 2.

The series revolves around the story of a queen and king of the Joseon dynasty. Here is everything about the new release.

Mr. Queen Season 2 Release Date

The first season of Mr. Queen was announced and premiered on December 12, 2020. It had a total of twenty episodes. The other seasons will be released in the forthcoming years.

Unfortunately, there has yet to be an answer as to whether Mr. Queen will return for a second season. Its renewal status currently needs to be confirmed.

Also, the show is yet to be officially greenlit by its production studio. Regardless, the show’s creators have expressed interest in it for a second season and already indicated potential plotlines.

Mr. Queen Season 2 Cast

The series still needs to be renewed for a second season. It is clear that if the series gets renewed for the second season, it will have the same cast. If continued, Mr. Queen’s Season 2 cast will include Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-Hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Kim Tae-woo, Seol In-ah, and Na In-woo.

Mr. Queen Season 2 Trailer

Mr. Queen Season 2 Plot

TvN has not renewed the series for a second season. We can only make certain assumptions about the storyline since very few details regarding the second season of Mr. Queens are available.

However, we can expect the upcoming season to pick up the story from where it left off in the previous season.

Bong-hwan goes on a mission to win Queen Sunwon’s favour by cooking for her and trying to get back to his body in modern Korea, but Bong-hwan soon discovers that So-yong has a secret while the King is not what he seems and has a dark and suspicious side to him.

Also, the love story and political fights invoke the interest of the viewers. If there will be a season 2 the plot for it has been kept under wraps.

