“Mr. Queen” Shares Glimpse Of Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun’s Entertaining Chemistry As Royal Couple

tvN’s upcoming drama “Mr. Queen” has launched new stills of Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun.

“Mr. Queen” is a historic fusion drama a couple of man from fashionable occasions whose soul is trapped within the physique of a queen from the Joseon dynasty.

Shin Hye Sun’s character is a mixture of the soul of Jang Bong Hwan, a free-spirited chef working within the Blue Home, and the physique of Kim So Yong, a queen dwelling within the Joseon dynasty. Kim Jung Hyun takes the position of King Cheoljong, who looks like a weak and ineffective king on the surface however has a pointy and strong-willed aspect that he retains hidden.

The brand new stills give a peek at Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun in character. Initially, Shin Hye Sun transforms into Kim So Yong who is definitely Jang Bong Hwan. She appears to be like swish in an extravagant blue robe, however her sulky expression factors out she’s not pleased about turning into a queen in a single day.

Then again, Kim Jung Hyun poses as King Cheoljong, the two-faced king who hides secrets and techniques behind his harmless smile. He offers off a chic aura in his royal robes, however he makes certain to hide his brightness with bored eyes. Together with his charismatic and sly appearing, Kim Jung Hyun will present a brand new aspect as a king who is aware of how one can deceive folks together with his easygoing facade.

One other picture showcases the quarrelsome chemistry between the royal couple. Kim So Yong reels again with a glance of shock and displeasure, and King Cheoljong pinches his fingers within the air, as if he’s nagging her about one thing. Viewers are wanting ahead to their distinctive teamwork already!

The manufacturing staff of “Mr. Queen” commented, “Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun have excellent synergy. You’ll be able to look ahead to a brand new sort of comedy appearing, and it is possible for you to to expertise what a historic fusion drama is.”

“Mr. Queen” will premiere on December 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

