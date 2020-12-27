“Mr. Queen” Soars To New All-Time Ratings High + “The Goddess Of Revenge” Sees Rise

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” exhibits no indicators of slowing down!

On December 26, the hit historic fantasy-comedy drama starring Shin Hye Solar and Kim Jung Hyun continued its streak of reaching new heights with each episode. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the fifth episode of “Mr. Queen” scored a mean nationwide ranking of 11.3 p.c and a peak of 13.8 p.c, marking its highest viewership scores so far.

“Mr. Queen” additionally continued to take first place in its time slot throughout all channels—together with public broadcast networks—among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean ranking of 6.3 p.c and a peak of seven.8 p.c nationwide.

In the meantime, TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” loved a modest rise in viewership, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of three.1 p.c and a peak of three.4 p.c for its newest episode.

JTBC’s “Hush” noticed a slight decline, scoring a mean nationwide ranking of two.6 p.c for the evening.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” efficiently defended its place because the most-watched drama of Saturday night, scoring common nationwide scores of 25.4 p.c and 30.8 p.c for its two components.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of “Mr. Queen”!

