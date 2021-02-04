“Mr. Queen” Takes No. 1 On Weekly Most Buzzworthy Drama List + Shin Hye Sun Holds Top Spot On Actor Ranking

“Mr. Queen” tops the weekly listing of essentially the most buzzworthy dramas, with star Shin Hye Sun remaining No. 1 amongst forged members!

Good Information Company has shared its rankings of the dramas and forged members that generated essentially the most buzz for the week of January 25 to January 31. The listing was complied from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 23 dramas which might be presently airing or set to air quickly.

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has taken No. 1 on the buzzworthy drama listing for the primary time since its premiere. Star Shin Hye Sun stays No. 1 on the rating of buzzworthy drama forged members for the second week in a row, together with her co-star Kim Jung Hyun coming in No. 3.

tvN’s “True Magnificence” rises to No. 2 this week amongst dramas, whereas Moon Ga Younger is No. 2 on the listing of actors, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo is No. 4, Hwang In Yeop is No. 5, and Park Yoo Na is No. 10. In the meantime, SBS’s “The Penthouse” season two enters the rating at No. 3 forward of the season premiere on February 19.

The highest 10 dramas that generated essentially the most buzz in the course of the fourth week of January are as follows:

1. “Mr. Queen”

2. “True Magnificence”

3. “The Penthouse” Season 2

4. JTBC’s “Run On”

5. KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil”

6. JTBC’s “She Would By no means Know”

7. KBS’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story”

8. TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”

9. KBS2’s “Royal Secret Agent”

10. KBS2’s “Cheat on Me if You Can”

The highest 10 most buzzworthy forged members for the week are as follows:

1. Shin Hye Sun (“Mr. Queen”)

2. Moon Ga Younger (“True Magnificence”)

3. Kim Jung Hyun (“Mr. Queen”)

4. Cha Eun Woo (“True Magnificence”)

5. Hwang In Yeop (“True Magnificence”)

6. Shin Se Kyung (“Run On”)

7. Im Siwan (“Run On”)

8. Lee Chae Younger (“A Man in a Veil”)

9. SF9’s Rowoon (“She Would By no means Know”)

10. Park Yoo Na (“True Magnificence”)



