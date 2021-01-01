“Mr. Queen” Teases Blossoming Romance Between Kim Jung Hyun And Shin Hye Sun After She Regains Consciousness

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” has shared a sneak peek of an surprising change in Kim Jung Hyun and Shin Hye Sun’s relationship!

Spoilers

On the most recent episode of “Mr. Queen,” issues started to alter across the palace as King Cheoljong (performed by Kim Jung Hyun) started to see his queen Kim So Yong (performed by Shin Hye Sun) in a brand new mild. Intrigued by the modifications in her habits, Cheoljong made up his thoughts to place apart his previous prejudices about Kim So Yong and make an effort to grasp her higher. Nevertheless, simply as the 2 characters appeared to be rising nearer, the episode ended on a cliffhanger when Kim So Yong’s coronary heart abruptly stopped and he or she fell unconscious.

In newly launched stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Cheoljong rushes to Kim So Yong’s aspect with a bouquet of flowers in hand as quickly as he hears the information of her restoration. The king appears critical and apprehensive as he presents her the flowers, whereas Kim So Yong seems barely startled by his surprising look.

Nevertheless, she quickly responds to the reward with a shy, girlish smile that’s uncharacteristic of her latest habits, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to how issues will change between the 2 characters after Kim So Yong regains consciousness.

“After her mysterious cardiac arrest, there shall be a definitive change in Kim So Yong,” teased the producers of “Mr. Queen.” “One thing will occur that brings Kim So Yong and Cheoljong one step nearer collectively. Please sit up for the enjoyable chemistry between Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun, and please regulate the start of their fully new, never-before-imagined ‘no contact’ romance.”

The following episode of “Mr. Queen” will air on January 2 at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, make amends for the drama with English subtitles beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)