“Mr. Queen,” “The Uncanny Counter,” And “Do-it-yourself Love Story” All Achieve Their Highest Ratings Yet

“Mr. Queen,” “The Uncanny Counter,” and “Do-it-yourself Love Story” all soared to new heights final night time!

On January 10, tvN’s hit drama “Mr. Queen” continued to appeal viewers, with its scores reaching a brand new all-time excessive. In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of the historic fantasy-comedy drama scored a mean nationwide score of 12.8 p.c and a peak of 14.3 p.c, setting a brand new private report for the present’s highest scores up to now.

“Mr. Queen” additionally broke its personal private scores report among the many key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a mean nationwide score of seven.9 p.c and a peak of 8.7 p.c. Moreover, the drama efficiently continued its streak of taking first place in its time slot throughout all channels, together with public broadcast networks.

In the meantime, “The Uncanny Counter” broke its personal report for the very best viewership scores ever achieved in OCN historical past. The January 10 episode of the drama scored a mean nationwide score of 10.6 p.c, marking a brand new viewership report for not solely the sequence, however the community as effectively.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Do-it-yourself Love Story” additionally pulled the very best viewership scores of its whole run to this point: the most recent broadcast of the favored weekend drama scored common nationwide scores of 29.9 p.c and 33.6 p.c for its two components.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of all three dramas!

Watch “Mr. Queen” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…and “Do-it-yourself Love Story” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4)