“Mr. Queen” Tops Most Buzzworthy Drama List For 3rd Week In A Row + Shin Hye Sun And Kim Jung Hyun Reign On Actor Ranking

tvN’s “Mr. Queen” continues to guide on the weekly record of buzzworthy dramas, with its stars Shin Hye Sun and Kim Jung Hyun additionally taking the highest two spots amongst solid members!

Good Knowledge Company has shared its rankings of the dramas and solid members that generated probably the most buzz for the week of February 8 to February 14. The lists had been compiled from analyzing information articles, weblog posts, on-line communities, movies, and social media posts about 23 dramas which might be presently airing or set to air quickly.

“Mr. Queen” holds the highest spot on the buzzworthy drama record for the third consecutive week. Shin Hye Sun is within the No. 1 spot amongst actors for the fourth week in a row, whereas her co-star Kim Jung Hyun rises to No. 2 from No. 4 final week. Two extra “Mr. Queen” solid members take spots on the rating, with Na In Woo in No. 5 and Choi Jin Hyuk in No. 9.

Spoilers for “The Penthouse”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 2” rises to No. 2 forward of its February 19 premiere. Lee Ji Ah takes No. 6 on the buzzworthy actors rating, together with her identify linked to the present. One of many largest matters of dialog heading into the premiere has been whether or not or not Lee Ji Ah will return, following the purported loss of life of her character Shim Soo Ryeon within the first season.

JTBC’s “She Would By no means Know” rises to No. 3 amongst dramas, and its leads additionally shoot up within the ranks for solid members. SF9’s Rowoon is No. 3 whereas Gained Jin Ah is No. 4.

The highest 10 dramas that generated probably the most buzz through the second week of February are as follows:

1. “Mr. Queen”

2. “The Penthouse 2”

3. “She Would By no means Know”

4. KBS2’s “A Man in a Veil”

5. TV Chosun’s “Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)”

6. KBS2’s “Royal Secret Agent”

7. KBS2’s “Selfmade Love Story”

8. tvN’s “L.U.C.A.: The Starting”

9. tvN’s “Vincenzo”

10. KBS1’s “No Matter What”

The highest 10 most buzzworthy solid members for the week are as follows:

1. Shin Hye Sun (“Mr. Queen”)

2. Kim Jung Hyun (“Mr. Queen”)

3. Rowoon (“She Would By no means Know”)

4. Gained Jin Ah (“She Would By no means Know”)

5. Na In Woo (“Mr. Queen”)

6. Lee Ji Ah (“The Penthouse 2”)

7. Lee Si Kang (“A Man in a Veil”)

8. Kim Myung Soo (“Royal Secret Agent”)

9. Choi Jin Hyuk (“Mr. Queen”)

10. Kang Eun Tak (“A Man in a Veil”)

Watch “Mr. Queen” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1)