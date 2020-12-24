MrBeast ‘Finger on the App 2’ Game Promises $100,000 Grand Prize

MrBeast, the widespread YouTube hype-master, is launching a reprise of “Finger on the App” — quadrupling the money prize to $100,000 to whomever can actually hold their finger on the recreation the longest.

Jimmy Donaldson, a.ok.a. MrBeast, launched the first “Finger on the App” contest June 30. The sport had almost 1.1 million downloads and greater than 400,000 gamers had been nonetheless glued to the app at the three-hour mark in a bid to win $25,000. Finally, Donaldson ended the recreation after 70 hours, awarding $20,000 to every of the ultimate 4 contestants.

It stays to be seen how lengthy the sequel will final. “Finger on the App 2” is now obtainable to obtain totally free on iOS and Android in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The $100,000 contest will kick off subsequent Friday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, so the endurance battle is more likely to lengthen into the new yr.

As with the first model, “Finger on the App 2” requires gamers to repeatedly transfer their digits round (to make sure they’re not dishonest). The brand new recreation additionally includes a new “battle mode” — during which gamers attempt to outlast their opponents as obstacles pop up on the display — to let hopeful contestants observe and earn extra lives earlier than the begin of the important competitors.



“Finger on the App 2” features a observe battle mode (proper)

The sport was developed by the 50-employee firm’s Beast Interactive Video games. The competition is sponsored by IGG’s “Lords Cellular: Kingdom Wars” multiplayer battle recreation.

MrBeast, who received the fan-voted creator of the yr trophy at the 2020 Streamy Awards, produces viral movies that includes outlandish stunts and acts of charity. His YouTube channel now has greater than 48 million subscribers.

Amongst his previous antics: He dumped 100 million Orbeez gel beads in a buddy’s yard; rode a Ferris wheel 1,000 instances along with his buddies; adopted each canine in an animal shelter; ate the (allegedly) largest slice of pizza in the world; and set off $600,000 value of fireworks in a July 4th episode. This week, MrBeast mentioned he purchased 1 million Christmas lights and three homes. “Whoever designed their home the finest received to maintain the home!” he tweeted.

The 22-year-old North Carolina native additionally has had viral-video success via philanthropic stunts. These have included giving out $200,000 to individuals who misplaced their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic and donating $1 million value of meals to these in want. In April, MrBeast hosted a $250,000 rock-paper-scissors event with web influencers, contributing the proceeds to the CDC Basis’s COVID-19 fundraiser. And final yr, MrBeast led a marketing campaign to lift $20 million to plant 20 million bushes, which included a $200,000 donation from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki.

MrBeast earned $24 million in income for the 12 months ended June 1, 2020, Forbes estimated. That made him the No. 2 top-earning YouTuber over that span (after the household behind child powerhouse Ryan’s World at $29.5 million).

In his latest enterprise, Donaldson final week launched MrBeast Burger, a digital restaurant chain with about 300 areas that delivers burgers and sandwiches (named after MrBeast and three of his pals) and fries.

MrBeast is managed by Reed Duchscher, head of digital expertise company Night time Media.