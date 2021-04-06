MRC Targets Audiences Over 50 With New Landline Pictures Label

MRC Movie has launched Landline Pictures, a brand new label focusing on audiences over 50. Veteran producer Amy Baer has been tapped to guide the brand new enterprise.

In keeping with a launch saying the information, Landline Pictures “will concentrate on uplifting and entertaining tales which are about and focusing on the over 50 demographic, but business and conceptual sufficient to cross over to a broader viewers.”

Baer, who will report back to MRC Movie Co-Presidents Brye Adler and Jonathan Golfman, will oversee Landline Pictures’ artistic and strategic agenda and serve in a producer capability on all of the label’s tasks, with the aim to generate a number of movies per yr for each theatrical and streaming distribution.

“Amy is a complete professional’s professional and we’re proud to be partnered along with her on this enterprise. There’s a enormous alternative to make humorous and considerate films for this underserved viewers,” Adler and Golfman mentioned, saying the brand new enterprise and Baer’s appointment.

“Yearly there are films for an older demographic that ‘surprisingly over-perform,’” Baer mentioned. “The truth is that they’ve all the time been there and are hungry for entertaining, common and inclusive tales for — and about — their lives.”

She continued: “I’ve a lot respect for Brye and Jonathan’s dedication to creating films for this demographic; and I’m honored and excited to be constructing this label for MRC Movie.”

Landline will function below MRC Movie, with an unbiased growth price range to provoke and shepherd tasks at varied levels of growth and manufacturing. The label additionally has distribution flexibility and the power to work in collaboration with different producers.

The label’s inaugural slate contains:

“Jerry and Marge Go Massive,” a comedy impressed by the true story of a retired Michigan couple who saved their dying city by enjoying the Michigan lottery. David Frankel (“Marley and Me”) will direct the movie, written by Brad Copeland (“Wild Hogs,” “Arrested Improvement”). Gil Netter will produce with Levantine Movies’ Tory Metzger and Renee Witt.

“Scenic Route,” a romantic comedy a few couple that has been married 50 years, and recreate their cross-country RV honeymoon journey in an effort to rekindle their marriage. Invoice Holderman (“E-book Membership”) will direct the movie, written by Eyal Podell & Jonathan E. Stewart. Safehouse’s Tory Tunnell & Joby Harold will produce alongside Holderman and Erin Simms.

“The Finest Is But to Come,” a comedy based mostly on the French movie “Le Meilleur Reste à Venir” about two lifelong mates who should make up for misplaced time after an enormous misunderstanding comes between them. Jon Turteltaub (“Final Vegas”) will direct from a screenplay by Allan Loeb (“Solely Residing Boy in New York”). Dimitri Rassam, who produced the French movie, may also produce below his Chapter 2 banner.

Baer additionally introduced that Chris Ceccotti will function head of content material at Landline Pictures, shifting along with her from Gidden Media to the brand new label. Baer had run Gidden Media since 2012, the place she established one of many trade’s solely female-led, independently financed content material incubation firms.

Her record of manufacturing credit throughout her time at Gidden Media (in addition to her prior roles as president and CEO of CBS Movies and a key government at Sony Pictures) embody “Final Vegas,” “Mary Shelley,” “Brian Banks,” “My Finest Pal’s Marriage ceremony,” “One thing’s Gotta Give,” “Moneyball” and “The Pursuit of Happyness,” amongst others. Baer has additionally served as board president of Ladies in Movie since 2018.

MRC Movie additionally lately introduced a label centered on romance led by Elizabeth Cantillon and a label centered on female-driven comedies led by producer Becky Sloviter.