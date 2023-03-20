Mrs. Davis, a forthcoming American science fiction drama series, will start soon. Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez made it for the band Peacock. The main idea of the series is that faith and technology are at odds with each other, which leads to an epic fight with biblical and binary proportions. The story is about a nun named Simone who faces the strength of artificial intelligence and fights it with her faith.

Mrs. Davis: Cast

Betty Gilpin will play the main character, Simone, the nun in the navy blue habit. She had small parts in a number of popular TV shows. She had small roles in Fringe, Law & Order, and Robot Chicken, but she was also an important part of both GLOW and Nurse Jackie on Showtime. We can expect her to play a hero in the usual way, and her charming sense of humor will get her through the few episodes of the show.

Jake McDorman shares the role of Wiley with Gilpin. He’s been in a number of TV shows and movies, from the college comedy Greek to a small part in What We Do in the Shadows on FX, as well as Lady Bird, Dopesick, and Watchmen. He has shown a wide range of styles in his performances, but based on what we know so far, we can likely expect a more upbeat show.

Andy McQueen (Outer Banks), Chris Diamantopoulos (Red Notice, Inside Job, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse), Elizabeth Marvel (Lincoln, Fargo), Katja Herbers (Evil, Westworld), Margo Martindale (August: Osage County, Bojack Horseman), David Arquette (Scream 2, Eight Legged Freaks), and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones, Stranger Things) are also in Mrs. Davis.

Who are the creators of Mrs. Davis?

Mrs. Davis is a great idea from one of the most creative minds in television, Damon Lindelof. He is the creator of the award-winning shows Watchmen (2019), The Leftovers, and LOST, where he was co-creator and showrunner. Some of the movies he’s been in are Star Trek, Prometheus, and World War Z. Lindelof joined forces with Tara Hernandez, the co-creator and showrunner of Mrs. Davis. Hernandez is best known for her work on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. Hernandez came up with the name Mrs. Davis, which was based on a favorite teacher she had in elementary school.

The two of them will write for and run the show. Alberto Roldán, Jonny Sun, Noelle Vinas, Chikira Bennett, Jason Lew, Jason Ning, and Nadra Widatalla are among the other people who have written for the series. Owen Harris (Black Mirror), who directed the pilot, and Alethea Jones (Evil), who directed several episodes, are also executive producers. Eugene Kelly is also an executive producer (Westworld). For one episode, Frederick E.O. Toye was also listed as the director. The show is made by Warner Bros. Television for Peacock.

What is Mrs. Davis about?

The website Deadline calls the show “an epic battle of biblical and binary proportions between faith and technology.” Most of the action will probably come from Simone’s fight with Mrs. Davis, but it’s hard to say what that’s going to look like without knowing who Mrs. Davis is. Peacock did release a mysterious letter from Mrs. Davis that explained how people use her and what the appeal is:

“I’m the one who will tell you how important you are. Of what you are. While also saying that those jeans look great on you. Aww. Isn’t that nice to hear? Yes, of course. This is why I have so many users all over the world. Because I provide validation, gentle guidance, and unconditional care. I also give users, I mean partners, the chance to get wings by doing quests.

So, it sounds like a combination of an annoying New Age life coach and an immersive video game that gives real-world missions. This is a scary combination if the AI turns its users into a mindless army, which is what it sounds like it does.

Mrs. Davis Trailer

On March 14, 2023, the official trailer for the movie Mrs. Davis came out. A woman who is getting instructions from Mrs. Davis through earbuds tells Sister Simone (Gilpin) that Mrs. Davis wants her to find the Holy Grail. The shocked nun can only say, “What now?” Simone has another goal: to get rid of Mrs. Davis’s viral influence on the world by bringing her down.

The trailer shows how good Lindelof is at creating whole worlds. There are many pianos in the field. A huge piece of Excalibur stuck out of a rock. Medieval reenactments. Nuns who party hard. A motorcyclist jumping over a big donut. All set for “Living on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi. It’s a gloriously strange landscape that Dall-E and Midjourney can’t even touch on their own. All of this would seem very far-fetched if there wasn’t a real chance that AIs could take over. “It’s only a matter of time before everyone on earth does what it says,” Wiley tells Simone. Luckily, Simone is loyal and brave, and she can use something that looks like a sci-fi nunchuck.

Mrs. Davis Release Date

On April 20, 2023, Peacock will be the only place to watch the first four episodes of the eight-part show. Every Thursday, the OTT platform will have the next four. The release says that each episode will be an hour long.