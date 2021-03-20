‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ Director Reveals Existence of R-Rated Cut

On Friday, director Chris Columbus revealed that an R-rated model of the beloved 1993 comedy “Mrs. Doubtfire” exists – although there’s not a NC-17 minimize of the movie.

The affirmation first got here from Leisure Weekly following a viral tweet that famous Robin Williams, who performed the eponymous Euphegenia Doubtfire, improvised a lot that there have been PG, PG-13, R and NC-17 cuts of the movie. The official movie is rated PG-13.

Whereas filming ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ (1993), Robin Williams improvised a lot that there have been PG, PG-13, R, and NC-17 cuts of the movie pic.twitter.com/vjYUCmyrj2 — Movie Info 🎬 (@factsonfiIm) March 18, 2021

Columbus defined that the quite a few cuts got here in consequence of Williams asking to “let me play” after he did a couple of scripted takes. He would then go on for 15 to 22 takes together with his personal improvised strains.

“He would typically go into territory that wouldn’t be acceptable for a PG-13 film, however actually acceptable and hilariously humorous for an R-rated movie,” Columbus informed Leisure Weekly.

Along with there not really being an NC-17 model, it’s unlikely a full R-rated version of “Mrs. Doubtfire” will ever be accessible. However that doesn’t imply audiences may not get extra of Williams’ comedic genius.

“I might be open to possibly doing a documentary in regards to the making of the movie, and enabling folks to see sure scenes re-edited in an R-rated model,” Columbus mentioned.

HBO launched a complete documentary in regards to the actor in 2018, a number of years after his loss of life in August 2014. Not like the cinematic portrait of “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Thoughts,” Columbus’ potential documentary would scope in on the importance of a single function. Columbus mentioned it might embody interviews with him, editor Raja Gosnell and producer Marsha Garces Williams.

“I feel that might be the very best method. I’m very proud of this movie,” he mentioned.