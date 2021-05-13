Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam): TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra

Mrs. Hitler is an Indian tv display directed by means of Manoj Sreelakom. It’s an professional remake of Hindi tv serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega which aired on Zee TV channel from third September 2018 to twenty first January 2021. The display stars Shanavas Shanu and Meghna Vincent. It’s launched on 19 April 2021. The display is directed by means of Manoj Sreelakom beneath banner of Fiction Area Productions.

Title Mrs. Hitler Major Solid Shanavas Shanu

Meghna Vincent Style Drama Director Manoj Sreelakom Manufacturer No longer To be had Tale & Screenplay Prasad Panicker Editor Bibin Nobel, Shafiq DoP Manoj Kalagramam Dress Clothier Thambi Aryanad Artwork Director Hari Peringamala Manufacturing Area Fiction Area Productions

Solid

The whole solid of tv display Mrs. Hitler :

Shanavas Shanu

As : Dev Krishna/DK

Meghna Vincent

As : Jyothirmayi/Jyothi

Anjali Rao

As : Maya

Manve Surendran

As : Thara

Akshaya Nair

As : Chitra

Ponnamma Babu

As : Amaravathi Padmathiyamma (DK’s mom)

Alice Christy Gomez

As : Priya (Jyothi’s half-sister)

Archana Manoj

As : Asha Latha (Jyothi’s step-mother)

Munshi Renjith

As : Kumaran (Jyothi’s father)

Syam S Namboothiri

As : Gokul (Thara’s husband)

Alif Muhammed

As : Sreeram (Maya’s husband)

Vinayak

As : Balu (Chitra’s husband)

Time

Mrs. Hitler is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Zee Keralam and Zee Keralam HD. The display additionally can also be circulation on Zee5 app. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Title Zee Keralam Display Timings Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm Working Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 19 April 2021 Language Malayalam Nation India

