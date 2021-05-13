Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Mrs. Hitler is an Indian tv display directed by means of Manoj Sreelakom. It’s an professional remake of Hindi tv serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega which aired on Zee TV channel from third September 2018 to twenty first January 2021. The display stars Shanavas Shanu and Meghna Vincent. It’s launched on 19 April 2021. The display is directed by means of Manoj Sreelakom beneath banner of Fiction Area Productions.

Title Mrs. Hitler
Major Solid Shanavas Shanu
Meghna Vincent
Style Drama
Director Manoj Sreelakom
Manufacturer No longer To be had
Tale & Screenplay Prasad Panicker
Editor Bibin Nobel, Shafiq
DoP Manoj Kalagramam
Dress Clothier Thambi Aryanad
Artwork Director Hari Peringamala
Manufacturing Area Fiction Area Productions

Solid

The whole solid of tv display Mrs. Hitler :

Shanavas Shanu

As : Dev Krishna/DK

Meghna Vincent

As : Jyothirmayi/Jyothi

Anjali Rao

As : Maya

Manve Surendran

As : Thara

Akshaya Nair

As : Chitra

Ponnamma Babu

As : Amaravathi Padmathiyamma (DK’s mom)

Alice Christy Gomez

As : Priya (Jyothi’s half-sister)

Archana Manoj

As : Asha Latha (Jyothi’s step-mother)

Munshi Renjith

As : Kumaran (Jyothi’s father)

Syam S Namboothiri

As : Gokul (Thara’s husband)

Alif Muhammed

As : Sreeram (Maya’s husband)

Vinayak

As : Balu (Chitra’s husband)

Time

Mrs. Hitler is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Zee Keralam and Zee Keralam HD. The display additionally can also be circulation on Zee5 app. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.

Channel Title Zee Keralam
Display Timings Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm
Working Time 20-22 Mins
Beginning Date 19 April 2021
Language Malayalam
Nation India

Promo

Mrs. Hitler | Coming Soon only on Zee Keralam

When you have extra information about the display Mrs. Hitler, then please remark beneath down we attempt to replace it inside an hour.

