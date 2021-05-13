Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam) Serial Solid, Timings, Tale, Actual Title, Wiki & Extra

Mrs. Hitler (Zee Keralam): TV Serial Solid, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Solid Actual Title, Beginning Date and Extra
Mrs. Hitler is an Indian tv display directed by means of Manoj Sreelakom. It’s an professional remake of Hindi tv serial Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega which aired on Zee TV channel from third September 2018 to twenty first January 2021. The display stars Shanavas Shanu and Meghna Vincent. It’s launched on 19 April 2021. The display is directed by means of Manoj Sreelakom beneath banner of Fiction Area Productions.
|Title
|Mrs. Hitler
|Major Solid
|Shanavas Shanu
Meghna Vincent
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Manoj Sreelakom
|Manufacturer
|No longer To be had
|Tale & Screenplay
|Prasad Panicker
|Editor
|Bibin Nobel, Shafiq
|DoP
|Manoj Kalagramam
|Dress Clothier
|Thambi Aryanad
|Artwork Director
|Hari Peringamala
|Manufacturing Area
|Fiction Area Productions
Solid
The whole solid of tv display Mrs. Hitler :
Shanavas Shanu
As : Dev Krishna/DK
Meghna Vincent
As : Jyothirmayi/Jyothi
Anjali Rao
As : Maya
Manve Surendran
As : Thara
Akshaya Nair
As : Chitra
Ponnamma Babu
As : Amaravathi Padmathiyamma (DK’s mom)
Alice Christy Gomez
As : Priya (Jyothi’s half-sister)
Archana Manoj
As : Asha Latha (Jyothi’s step-mother)
Munshi Renjith
As : Kumaran (Jyothi’s father)
Syam S Namboothiri
As : Gokul (Thara’s husband)
Alif Muhammed
As : Sreeram (Maya’s husband)
Vinayak
As : Balu (Chitra’s husband)
Time
Mrs. Hitler is telecast from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on Zee Keralam and Zee Keralam HD. The display additionally can also be circulation on Zee5 app. Different data associated with the display is given beneath.
|Channel Title
|Zee Keralam
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm
|Working Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|19 April 2021
|Language
|Malayalam
|Nation
|India
Promo
