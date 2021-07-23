Mrunal Thakur Wiki, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Mrunal Thakur is an Indian actress and model who has seemed in numerous Marathi movement photos and television shows. She grew to become popular along side her serve as of Bulbul inside the serial Kumkum Bhagya. Let’s know some additional interesting data regarding the actress.

Biography/Wiki

Mrunal was once born on 1 August 1992 (elderly 26; as in 2018) in Nagpur, Maharastra, India. After completing her high school analysis, she went to Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai to comprehend a degree in Journalism (Bachelor of Mass Media).

Mrunal had an important interest in showing right kind from her adolescence. She at all times had the help of her dad and mom to fulfill her dream of having into the glamour international.

Physically Glance

The brown-eyed actress is spherical 5’ 5” tall and weighs spherical 55 kg. She has black hair.

Family & Boyfriend

Mrunal was once born proper right into a Marathi Family. She is the daughter of Udaysing B Thakur who’s an Assistant Commonplace Manager at the Union Monetary establishment of India. She has two siblings; an elder sister, Lochan Thakur, who’s a makeup artist, and a younger brother, Mandar Thakur.

Mrunal is reportedly relationship Sharad Chandra Tripathi, who’s a writer through occupation.

Occupation

Mrunal started her career in showing while she was once however in class. She made her television debut with the portrayal of the serve as of Gauri Bhonsle Gaikwad inside the TV serial, ‘Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan‘ opposite Mohit Sehgal. She next seemed inside the serve as of a journalist on Megastar Plus’ provide Har Yug Mein Ayega Ek Arjun. She moreover hosted a comedy level play Do Fool Chaar Mali along side co-host Barun Sobti in Dubai.

Mrunal persisted her showing adventure through participating within the lead serve as in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya opposite Arjit Taneja.

The actress has moreover attempted her arms in Marathi cinema and did films like Hiya Nadan, Vitti Dandu, Surajya and Rangkarmi.

Mrunal has been a part of the Indonesian serial, Tuyul & Mbak Yul Reborn. She seemed for the reason that customer superstar inside the provide. Throughout the one year 2014, she participated inside the sports activities actions reality recreational provide Box Cricket League. She was once moreover a contestant inside the provide Nach Baliye season 7 along along side her longtime boyfriend Sharad Chandra Tripathi.

In 2016, Mrunal gave a selected dance potency inside the TV serial, SauBhagyalaxmi. Thakur made her international debut with the Indo-American film Love Sonia produced through David Womark.

In 2019, Mrunal made her Bollywood debut with the movie “Super 30” which moreover starred Hrithik Roshan.

Aamir Khan was once so inspired along side her showing experience that he supplied her a role in his movie, ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’ Nevertheless, Thakur declined the availability. Reportedly, she didn’t want to sign a three-film contract with Yash Raj Films because of it could have affected her international career.

Favourite Problems

Thakur’s dream serve as is to portray the nature of a mentally-handicapped particular person.

Her family fondly identify her Goli.

Mrunal loves being attentive to Ankit Tiwari and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Her spare time activities are observing cricket, dancing, finding out books, and doing photos.

Mrunal’s favourite colours are Yellow, White, and Crimson.

She admires the director Ekta Kapoor.