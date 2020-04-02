General News

“MS Dhoni Made Me Famous As Chiku”: Virat Kohi Tells Kevin Pietersen

April 2, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

Virat Kohli knowledgeable Kevin Pietersen regarding the lowest degree in his occupation, how he’s coping with the coronavirus lockdown and the place he got his nickname “Chiku” from.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment