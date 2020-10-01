‘Ms. Marvel’ Disney Plus Series Casts Iman Vellani in Title Role

Disney Plus’ “Ms. Marvel” collection has solid its titular lead.

Newcomer Iman Vellani has been chosen to play Ms. Marvel a.okay.a. Pakistani American Kamala Khan, Selection has confirmed with a supply near the mission.

The character she is going to play is a 16-year-old Muslim teenager who lives in Jersey Metropolis, New Jersey, and appears as much as superheroes like Captain Marvel. In accordance with Marvel, she has an “an Inhuman skill to change form and measurement [and] employs an idealistic perspective as a lot as any energy to make the world a greater place.”

Disney Plus and Marvel declined to touch upon the casting.

The Vellani information comes lower than two weeks after the collection solidified its director lineup. “Ms. Marvel” tapped “Unhealthy Boys for Life” duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, in addition to Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon to helm numerous episodes. The character first appeared in the comics collection in 2012, and the present is being spearheaded by author Bisha Okay. Ali.

“Ms. Marvel” is one among a number of Marvel collection in numerous phases of improvement and manufacturing at Disney Plus. Simply final week, Selection completely reported that Samuel L. Jackson is about to reprise the long-lasting position of Nick Fury for a brand new collection.

A lot nearer on the horizon is “WandaVision,” which is slated to drop later this yr on the streamer, with “The Falcon and Winter Soldier” and “Loki” on their method in 2021.

It was additionally lately reported that Tatiana Maslany is connected to star in a “She-Hulk” collection. Otther Marvel reveals on the Disney Plus slate embrace “Hawkeye,” and “Moon Knight.”

Deadline first reported the casting information.