Ms. Wonder: all the forged of the UCM sequence for Disney + (up to now)

Ms. Wonder will introduce Kamala Khan to the MCU, at the side of different characters who will make their display debut along the superheroine performed by means of Iman Vellani.

With a premiere date on Disney+ already showed for June 8 at the side of its first trailer, Ms. Wonder will inform the tale of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen described by means of Wonder as “an ideal scholar, an avid gamer, and a voracious fan-fiction creator” what is unsuitable with it “a different affinity for superheroes, in particular Captain Wonder“, earlier than finding their very own “superpowers just like the heroes you may have all the time admired“.

Learn on to understand which characters and performers will seem in Ms. Wonderand don’t overlook to save lots of the web page, since we will be able to replace it with the brand new information about its distribution.

Iman Vellani is Kamala Khan / Ms. Wonder