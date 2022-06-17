MSI launches a pedal for gamers because the mouse and keyboard may not be enough

Gamers who play on PC are very used to playing with a mouse and keyboard. The hands are usually enough to enjoy the experience, but at MSI they believe that one too can take advantage of their feet to play.

It is of course what they have created with the so-called MSI Liberator, un pedal para gamers which has three different action zones that are also fully programmable. And as a good gaming peripheral, the pedal also has RGB lighting.

Playing (also) with the feet

The Liberator has three “buttons” that are within reach of our feet. The first and largest is the very platform on which we place the foot, which we can step on to activate the programmed action.

The other two they are two big rubber “keys” located on the sides of the pedal and that we can also program with all kinds of actions. The response time of the pedal —which connects to the PC via a USB cable— is 100 ms.

those actions can also be macros —such as combos in fighting games—, and according to MSI, some scenarios in which this pedal can be used are in driving games —logical—, but also in applications such as Discord, for screenshots or to stick your head out in shooters.

The peripheral has a weight so that it does not move on the surface on which we place it, and the platform on which we rest our feet is slightly inclined (8 degrees). At the base we also have a RGB LED lighting system which is strange considering that the pedal is theoretically going to be out of sight.

Users can combine up to four pedals —although using them all at the same time promises to be quite a challenge— and thus having 12 programmable buttons since they could be controlled with the feet.

At MSI they have decided not to offer the pedal directly: they have organized a campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and assess the acceptance of the project. The response has been remarkable: The pedal costs $159—$279 for a two-pack—and They have already raised more than 120,000 dollars when the goal was 5,000.

If all goes well the product will be available this decemberbut as we always point out with crowdfunding campaigns, beware: not all of them turn out well.

Via | NewAtlas