MSN Messenger, Movie Maker or Encarta. Discover all the services that Microsoft has killed in this “cemetery”

We may all think of Google when we have to remember a company that has closed many of its services almost without batting an eyelid, but the truth is that when you reach that level of power, it is not so strange to see this behavior in other companies. Microsoft also has a long history of services that have fallen out of favor.and the ‘Killed by Microsoft’ website collects them all.

As with ‘Killed by Google’, they have also dedicated a personal cemetery to Microsoft in which we can see all the services and applications that passed to the other neighborhood. The project is completely open-source, and any user can research and keep up-to-date information about Microsoft products.

A place to pay tribute to the fallen

Started by the young enthusiast Fabiano Riccardi, this project is maintained thanks to the contributions of the community on its Github page. The website is practically identical to the one dedicated to Google, with a search engine at the top to find a specific service or product, and the complete list of all of them below, with the years of service and a brief description of each one. Also, when we click on a product name, it takes us to its Wikipedia page.

In ‘Killed by Microsoft’ we can also filter by applications, services or hardware. It is a place of peace in which to pay homage to mythical services such as Windows Phone, Movie Maker, MSN Messenger, Encarta, Kinect, and many more.

Although the death toll does not exceed that of Google, here we also find a good handful of discontinued products. At the time of writing this article you can see a total of 70 services that passed to a better life. The most nostalgic will find this website very interesting, since there are products that date back to 1988 since its launch.