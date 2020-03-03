MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews retires after fanning controversy

Longtime MSNBC cable info anchor Chris Matthews swiftly launched his retirement on Monday following debatable remarks to girls and about Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders.
46 minutes in the past
Leisure
Longtime MSNBC cable info anchor Chris Matthews swiftly launched his retirement on Monday following debatable remarks to girls and about Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment