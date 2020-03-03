General News

MSNBC anchor Chris Matthews retires after fanning controversy

March 3, 2020
Longtime MSNBC cable info anchor Chris Matthews swiftly launched his retirement on Monday following debatable remarks to girls and about Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders.



