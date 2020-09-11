MSNBC Expands Weekends; Kasie Hunt to Relaunch ‘Approach Too Early’

MSNBC’s weekend viewers can bid farewell to many prime-time repeats of Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet will on September 19 launch two new applications for weekend evenings, and add one other anchor to its weekend afternoon protection. Alicia Menendez, who joined the community in late 2019, will debut “American Voices” on Saturdays and Sundays between 6 p.m. and eight p.m. jap, whereas Joshua Johnson (pictured, above) who joined MSNBC earlier this yr, will premiere “The Week” between eight p.m. and 10 p.m. on weekend evenings. Kasie Hunt, whose “Kasie DC” provided viewers a Washington perspective on Sunday evenings, will re-launch “Approach Too Early,” an MSNBC early-morning providing for weekdays that was initially began underneath Willie Geist in 2009.

The strikes are a part of a longstanding bid by MSNBC to present dwell protection on Saturdays and Sundays after relying for years on documentary programming and infinite re-airs of the life-in-jail collection “Lockup” (that program’s heavy presence on weekends was so ensconced within the community’s schedule that Rachel Maddow on her Friday broadcasts would typically log off to “the warden” who narrated “Lockdown’s” opening moments). Whereas MSNBC’s rankings have soared throughout the Trump presidency, its weekend programming typically loses to CNN’s within the essential class of viewers between 25 and 54 – the viewers most desired by the advertisers that help information applications. In August, CNN had extra viewers in that class in every weekend hour than MSNBC did.

The shifts may mirror a need by MSNBC executives to compete extra aggressively within the early morning slot throughout the week. Extra Individuals are rising earlier and searching for information earlier than 6 a.m. That has prompted Fox Information Channel to place extra emphasis on “Fox & Associates First” and CNN to mix veteran Christine Romans with up-and-comer Laura Jarrett on “Early Begin.”

As a part of the strikes, Yasmin Vossoughian will host two hours of “MSNBC Reside,” on Saturdays and Sundays between three p.m and 5 p.m. She has been anchoring “Morning Joe: First Look,” this system that presently sits within the slot that may home “Approach Too Early.”

A rotating group of anchors will proceed to host MSNBC’s “A.M. Pleasure” on weekends between 10 a.m. and midday on weekends. A substitute for the present’s earlier host, Pleasure Reid, is predicted to be named within the fall.

Earlier than becoming a member of MSNBC, Menendez was a correspondent on “Amanpour & Firm” on PBS and hosted a information and tradition program on Fusion referred to as “Alicia Menendez Tonight,” She has anchored weekend applications at MSNBC and crammed in for Nicolle Wallace on “Deadline: White Home.” Her new present is predicted to give attention to the week’s largest political tales whereas spotlighting information on under-reported points in addition to under-represented voices. The anchor additionally hopes to name consideration to the Latinx neighborhood.

Johnson was the host of NPR’s “1A” earlier than shifting to MSNBC. His new present goals to join on a regular basis folks and newsmakers for conversations in regards to the largest tales of the latest information cycle, in hopes of making ready audiences for days forward. He has visitor hosted MSNBC’s daytime protection since becoming a member of the community and likewise taken half in election protection.

Hunt, who can be NBC Information’ Capitol Hill correspondent, will anchor “Approach Too Early” from Washington. Her final broadcast of “Kasie DC,” which launched in October of 2017, will happen this weekend, on Sunday, September 13.

The strikes will give MSNBC viewers 30 dwell hours on the weekends, with contemporary programming on the air from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. jap on each Saturdays and Sundays. MSNBC mainstays Alex Witt and the Reverend Al Sharpton will stay on the weekend schedule, with Sharpton’s “PoliticsNation” slated to run between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. jap, and Witt getting three hours every Saturday and Sunday, from midday to three p.m. Witt has been with MSNBC, typically anchoring weekends, since 1999.