MSNBC Has New Ideas for Joy Reid’s Old Weekend Anchor Slot

MSNBC is getting nearer to creating some essential weekend plans.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable-news outlet is anticipated someday this fall to determine on a successor for Joy Reid’s mid-morning weekend slot, in accordance with two individuals aware of the matter. Determining who could be among the many contenders hasn’t been tough. A few of the main candidates have been filling in for Reid ever since she took over MSNBC’s weekday 7 p.m. hour earlier this summer time.

Zerlina Maxwell, Jonathan Capehart and Tiffany Cross are among the many individuals being thought of for everlasting duties within the two-hour weekend time interval Reid anchored for 4 years. Executives are stated to be curious about somebody who brings with them a large following that they may harness for digital initiatives like podcasts, and different content material initiatives. Different candidates could also be within the combine and there’s no assure at current that any member of the aforementioned trio has a lead on the job.

MSNBC declined to make executives obtainable for remark.

The three fill-in anchors, who’ve been showing this summer time in MSNBC’s 10 a.m. to midday slot on weekends, carry heady credentials. Maxwell, a former marketing campaign employee for each President Obama and Hillary Clinton, oversees progressive programming at Sirius XM and hosts a weekly present there. She has appeared steadily on NBC Information and MSNBC applications lately. Capehart is a member of The Washington Publish editorial board and an MSNBC contributor, and has additionally labored for the New York Every day Information. Cross is a Resident Fellow on the Harvard Kennedy Faculty’s Institute of Politics, and a co-founder of The Beat DC, a media outlet aimed toward individuals of shade.

MSNBC has been working steadily in previous years to enhance its weekend schedule, which had lengthy been dominated by repeats of “Lockup,” a documentary collection about life in jail. Along with Reid’s former present, “A.M. Joy,” which debuted in 2016, MSNBC has added Ali Velshi to early weekend mornings and Washington-based Kasie Hunt to Sunday evenings.

The strikes have added new relevancy to MSNBC’s weekends, which nonetheless rely partially on repeats of earlier broadcasts by Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes and others. Viewership amongst individuals between 25 and 54 – the viewers most coveted by advertisers in information programming – has been on the upswing. Within the second quarter, MSNBC’s total-day weekend viewers within the 25 to 54 class rose 73%.

However MSNBC might have extra unique programming to vie instantly with its rivals. CNN’s Sunday lineup, which incorporates applications comparable to Jake Tapper’s State of the Union” and Brian Stelter’s “Dependable Sources,” attracted extra viewers within the second quarter than MSNBC’s within the advertiser demographic. MSNBC executives are believed to be curious about creating new weekend programming blocks dedicated to each breaking information and evaluation.