MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow to Go Off Air After Coronavirus Exposure

Rachel Maddow, the most-watched anchor within the MSNBC lineup, will come off the air for a time period after a detailed contact examined optimistic for coronavirus.

“I’ve examined damaging to date, however will probably be at house quarantining ’til it’s secure for me to be again at work with out placing anybody in danger,” Maddow mentioned in a message posted Friday on social media. MSNBC declined to elaborate on the assertion.

Maddow’s 9 p.m. weeknight berth is the linchpin of the MSNBC primetime lineup, and she or he has had a key function within the cable-news outlet’s protection of the 2020 election. She has been anchoring hours of programming together with Brian Williams, Nicolle Wallace and Pleasure Reid.

Maddow in July delivered her most-watched program since launching “The Rachel Maddow Present” at MSNBC in 2008. The present’s July sixteenth broadcast drew a median of 5.7 million viewers.

This system additionally notched its greatest supply amongst whole viewers in its time interval within the recently-completed third quarter, in accordance to Nielsen. Maddow’s present attracted a median of three.5 million viewers, a 31% enhance over the prior- yr interval ,and stood because the second most-watched cable-news program throughout the hour. Solely Fox Information Channel’s “Hannity” trumped Maddow’s program amongst 9 p.m. cable-news choices. Maddow’s present additionally elevated viewers within the demographic most coveted by advertisers, folks between 25 and 54, by 28%

Wallace, Reid and Williams are anticipated to proceed with out Maddow for the community’s election protection, nevertheless lengthy it might final. “Wishing everybody endurance and calm; could these outstanding occasions carry out the most effective in us,” mentioned Maddow. “See you quickly!”

