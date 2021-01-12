MTV Entertainment Group Endows Joel Schumacher Mentorship Award

ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group will underwrite the newly created Joel Schumacher Mentorship Award, honoring the veteran filmmaker. The endowment was introduced Monday on the Gotham Awards by Gotham Movie and Media Institute government director Jeff Sharp.

The brand new program is impressed by Schumacher’s wealthy historical past of collaboration with MTV’s longtime artistic director, Sophia Cranshaw. It’s made potential by a $150,000 donation from MTV Entertainment Group, and can enable 4 undergraduate college students to attend Gotham EDU summer time applications on full scholarships starting in summer time, 2021. The 8-week summer time program consists of workshops and mentorship classes with trade choice makers. The Schumacher scholarships shall be obtainable to individuals of coloration and people from LGBTQ+, Black and Indigenous communities.

Schumacher’s movies embrace “Flatliners,” “Cellphone Sales space,” “The Misplaced Boys” and “St. Elmo’s Fireplace.” Collectively he and Cranshaw, who died of breast most cancers in 2016, labored on public service campaigns centered on anti-violence, LGBTQ+ sexual well being, voting rights, on-line bullying, despair and suicide.

Headed by president Chris McCarthy, MTV Entertainment Group consists of MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Community, Smithsonian Channel, Pop TV, CMT, VH1, TV Land, Emblem and their respective content material studios, along with MTV Documentary Movies.