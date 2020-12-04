MTV Entertainment Group Inks First-Look Deal With Ryan Michelle Bathé

ViacomCBS’ MTV Entertainment Group has signed a first-look growth take care of Ryan Michelle Bathé.

Below the phrases of the deal, Bathé will develop and govt produce new collection for MTV Entertainment Studios, with an emphasis on rising expertise and underrepresented voices.

“Ryan is a gifted, versatile performer who’s tapping into some very humorous and contemporary views as a author and govt producer,” stated Justin Rosenblatt, senior vice chairman of different and comedy content material at MTV Entertainment Group. “We’re excited to be collaborative companions together with her on ideating initiatives with a give attention to underrepresented voices – she’s an ideal match for the MTV Entertainment Group manufacturers and our viewers.”

Bathé, who lately launched her shingle Down on Maple Productions, is understood for her work on display as Rachel Audubon in CBS courthouse drama “All Rise,” and can seem within the upcoming Amazon Studios characteristic movie “Sylvie’s Love,” reverse Tessa Thompson. Beforehand, she has appeared on BET Plus’ “First Wives Membership,” Fox’s “Empire,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” and Liosngate characteristic “One for the Cash.” Bathé additionally lately produced and starred in “Zoom The place It Occurs,” a collection began by Black girls in Hollywood to extend voter consciousness.

“I’m thrilled in regards to the alternative to work on such compelling content material with Justin and the MTV Entertainment Group,” stated Bathé. “I’m a giant fan of the work they’re doing and stay up for including my voice to their manufacturers.”

She is repped by Atil Singh of Principal Entertainment, The Kohner Company, Jill Fritzo PR and Gang, Tyre, Ramer Brown & Passman.