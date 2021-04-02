MTV Entertainment Group Launches Mental Health Campaign

MTV Entertainment Group (MTVE) introduced the launch of a brand new multi-year initiative, “Mental Health is Health,” to sort out the nation’s rising psychological well being disaster.

The marketing campaign will use the ability of storytelling to de-stigmatize psychological well being and drive behavioral and cultural change. MTVE commits to doubling the variety of psychological well being storylines throughout its portfolio of over 100 tv reveals, whereas working with the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to make sure that all portrayals are genuine and nuanced.

A latest MTV research discovered that 92% of adults consider it is very important spotlight psychological well being in leisure, but a 2019 USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative research discovered that solely 7 p.c of TV characters within the prime 100 top-rated TV reveals expertise a psychological well being situation, a lot of which aren’t optimistic.

“Everyone knows the ability of storytelling and the way narrative can body the best way we take a look at a problem, which is why we’re doing our half to reimagine the position that content material can play to demystify and de-stigmatize psychological well being, as a result of it’s a disaster that’s quickly on the rise and never sufficient persons are speaking about,” mentioned Chris McCarthy, president of MTVE.

“The earlier all of us begin to notice that it’s one thing that impacts all of us, we will start to assist ourselves and others; it’s actually about creating an even bigger dialog that results in systematic change that turns into the norm and I’m assured that we will help spark this alteration,” McCarthy mentioned.

With the “Mental Health is Health,” MTV goals to proceed the success of earlier campaigns comparable to “Get Your self Examined,” which helped improve STD testing 51 p.c, and the TV present “16 & Pregnant,” which helped drive a nationwide decline in teen births.