MTV Fires Another Star Over Alleged Racist Posts

Whereas maybe not as not as fashionable and/or endlessly messy as Jersey Shore or The Hills, MTV’s actuality sequence Siesta Key has had greater than its share of “Oh, snap” moments over its first three seasons. Now, the present is making huge headlines for all of the flawed causes, as star Alex Kompothecras has been fired by the community after allegedly racist social media posts have been lately found by these in cost.
The timing of Alex Kompothecras’ firing is extraordinarily related, on condition that the information broke on the identical afternoon that MTV was raring as much as give Siesta Key an prolonged two-hour Season Four premiere. Viewers did not get to expertise that, although, with the runtime getting reduce in half by the point it aired on Tuesday night. Kompothecras’ presence within the premiere was noticeably truncated, and viewers additionally seen that his identify had been faraway from the opening credit.
MTV execs reportedly gave an announcement to TMZ about Alex Kompothecras’ firing, saying the beneath:
We’ve made the choice to chop ties with Alex and are modifying the present season to attenuate his presence. He is not going to be in future seasons of Siesta Key.
It would not sound like MTV sees any cause to analyze deeper into the matter, and is content material to only reduce all ties with Alex Kompothecras based mostly on the social media posts that have been dug up. (No examples have been offered, nonetheless.) Whereas it feels like he would possibly present up on display screen in the course of the the rest of Siesta Key Season 4, Kompothecras will probably simply present up within the background of pictures the place different stars are speaking.
The MTV staff took swift motion in distancing the present and the community from Alex Kompothecras. By Tuesday afternoon, MTV had eliminated all traces of Kompothecras from its Siesta Key web site, in addition to references to his girlfriend (and mom of his youngster) Alyssa Salerno. On social media, Kompothecras appeared to instantly excise Siesta Key and MTV from his bios, and he now not follows both.
If Alex Kompothecras’ identify is acquainted to anybody who would not watch Siesta Key regularly, it is likely to be from his connection to a disturbing information story from a couple of years in the past. On the time, it was reported that Kompothecras was associates with one of many fisherman seen on a viral video to be dragging a shark behind their boat utilizing a fishing line. The video prompted fairly a stir amongst animal activists, and the Siesta Key star apparently acquired loss of life threats over it, regardless of not being current for the video.
That is removed from the primary time in latest weeks that MTV has needed to fireplace a number of of its actuality TV stars over points regarding racist language on social media. The community axed The Problem star Dee Nguyen for posts that spoke negatively in regards to the Black Lives Matter motion, and shortly after, execs supposedly fired Teen Mother O.G.’s Taylor Selfridge over racist posts from again in 2012. Selfridge has since come out to say that she’d stepped away from the present every week earlier to give attention to her new child, and is concerned by the community’s resolution to refocus her absence on posts that she’d already publicly apologized for.
Will this be the ultimate time MTV has to half methods with one in all its actuality TV stars over racist language on-line? Or will there be much more huge terminations on the way in which? Viewers will simply have to attend and see. Within the meantime, Siesta Key episodes air Tuesday nights on MTV at 8:00 p.m. ET. For these in want of extra to look at within the coming months, head to our Summer season 2020 TV premiere schedule.
