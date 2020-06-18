MTV Fires Another Star Over Alleged Racist Posts

That is removed from the primary time in latest weeks that MTV has needed to fireplace a number of of its actuality TV stars over points regarding racist language on social media. The community axed The Problem star Dee Nguyen for posts that spoke negatively in regards to the Black Lives Matter motion, and shortly after, execs supposedly fired Teen Mother O.G.’s Taylor Selfridge over racist posts from again in 2012. Selfridge has since come out to say that she’d stepped away from the present every week earlier to give attention to her new child, and is concerned by the community’s resolution to refocus her absence on posts that she’d already publicly apologized for.