MTV Fires ‘Siesta Key’ Star Alex Kompothecras for Alleged Racist Posts – Variety

MTV has fired Alex Kompothecras from the truth present “Siesta Key” after allegedly making racist feedback on social media.

The announcement got here on the identical day that season three of “Siesta Key” returned from a hiatus. Upcoming episodes will likely be edited to function him much less prominently, the present mentioned.

“We’ve made the choice to chop ties with Alex and are enhancing the present season to reduce his presence. He is not going to be in future seasons of ‘Siesta Key,’” the present said on Twitter.

The firing comes after racist feedback made by Kompothecras on social media resurfaced on-line and had been shared by fan accounts, in accordance with Individuals.

“Siesta Key” was initially alleged to air two back-to-back episodes in its return from a three-month hiatus on Tuesday, however just one episode premiered. Kompothecras isn’t listed as a solid member on MTV’s web site anymore.

A number of scripted and unscripted reveals have lately fired solid members over racist feedback and habits in mild of the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Final week, MTV lower ties with one other actuality present solid member, Dee Nguyen from “The Problem,” over insensitive feedback she made concerning the Black Lives Matter motion. Bravo fired 4 solid members, together with Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, for previous racist actions. “The Flash” star Hartley Sawyer was lower after racist and misogynistic tweets from his previous resurfaced as effectively.

“Siesta Key” follows a gaggle of seven longtime mates within the Sarasota, Fla., space after they graduated from highschool and entered faculty. The unscripted present was styled after different actuality dramas like “Jersey Shore” and “The Hills.”