MTV Moves Movie & TV Awards for 2020, Possibly to December – Variety

MTV is holding off on this 12 months’s MTV Movie & TV Awards for now, and is taking a look at transferring the franchise to December for now on. The choice to transfer the occasion (quite than do a digital version) comes as it might have usually taken place this month.

Though it initially appeared that the MTV Movie & TV Awards was impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, as has many occasions this spring and summer season, insiders instructed Variety that the community had been mulling a transfer of the present to December for a while. However COVID-19 put these plans on maintain, and left the Movie & TV Awards in a little bit of limbo because the community targeted on different urgent points.

The information additionally follows phrase that MTV is at present mulling a plan to air the Video Music Awards in August on the Barclays Heart in Brooklyn, as Variety just lately reported.

“We’re exploring with authorities officers, the medical group and key stakeholders on how to safely maintain the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Heart on August 30th,” an MTV spokesperson instructed Variety earlier this month. “The well being of everybody concerned is our primary precedence. Moreover, we’re engaged on a number of contingency plans to convey music’s largest night time to audiences in every single place.”

MTV by no means introduced a agency date or plan this 12 months for the Movie & TV Awards, however final 12 months’s occasion was taped in Los Angeles on June 15, and aired June 17 on the channel. Zachary Levi hosted. Insiders inform Variety MTV remains to be hoping to convey again the telecast later within the 12 months — relying, after all, on how the place issues stand (presumably, if film premieres and TV manufacturing resumes). Ought to it not transfer ahead, this could symbolize the primary time MTV hasn’t held the awards present because the kudocast was launched in 1992.

MTV’s web site and social media for the Movie & TV Awards nonetheless references that 2019 present, however doesn’t acknowledge any 2020 plans.

For many of its existence, the telecast was referred to as the MTV Movie Awards, profiting from the spring kickoff of the summer season field workplace season. In 2017, the identify was modified to the “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and included tv collection for the primary time. Additionally that 12 months, the community went gender-neutral, embracing a choice to merge female and male performers into singular classes.

In 2018, MTV moved the present to June, so as to capitalize on Emmy For Your Consideration marketing campaign season on the TV aspect. The present additionally TV classes this 12 months embody greatest present and greatest efficiency in a present, intergrated TV and movie into joint classes together with “Greatest Hero,” “Greatest Villain,” “Greatest On-Display screen Group,” “Greatest Comedic Efficiency” and “Scene Stealer.”

Final 12 months, nominations have been introduced on Might 14. Winners included “Avengers: Endgame” as greatest film and “Recreation of Thrones” as greatest present, whereas “A Star is Born’s” Woman Gaga was named greatest film efficiency, and “The Handmaid’s Story’s” Elisabeth Moss was greatest TV present efficiency.

A transfer to December would change that technique once more, however place the Movie & TV Awards initially of the film awards marketing campaign season — a crowded time of 12 months for awards reveals.

Amongst different Viacom networks, BET will transfer ahead with a digital version of its eponymous awards on June 28.

