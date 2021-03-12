MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Date Announced (TV News Roundup)

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, MTV introduced when the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air, and Netflix revealed the premiere date for the third season of “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.”

DATES

MTV introduced that the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” will air reside from Los Angeles on Could 16. Following that occasion, MTV will air “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” (working title) on Could 17, which can acknowledge one of the best moments from actuality exhibits and rejoice all the things actuality TV. Hosts, honorees, performers, presenters and extra particulars for each occasions will likely be introduced at a later date. Sponsors of the two-night celebration embody The Actual Price (U.S. Meals and Drug Administration) and Sonic.

Netflix introduced that “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” will return for a 3rd season on Could 21 with 10 new episodes. Impressed by the “Jurassic World” franchise, the animated sequence follows six youngsters who had been chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime expertise at Camp Cretaceous, a brand new journey camp on the other aspect of Isla Nublar. When dinosaurs wreak havoc throughout the island, they have to work collectively to outlive. The voice forged consists of Paul-Mikél Williams, Jenna Ortega, Ryan Potter, Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone, Kausar Mohammed, Jameela Jamil and Glen Powell. From DreamWorks Animation, Common Footage and Amblin Leisure, the sequence is government produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow and Frank Marshall, alongside showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley. Watch a teaser under.

Netflix additionally introduced that the four-part documentary sequence “This Is a Theft: The World’s Largest Artwork Heist” will likely be launched on April 7. From the producers of “The Irishman,” the crime sequence will take a deep dive into the world’s greatest artwork historical past heist. Over St. Patrick’s Day weekend in 1990, two males dressed as cops conned their means into Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and openly stole $500 million value of artwork. To at the present time, investigators are nonetheless reviewing the chilly case try to recuperate the lacking works, unmask the perpetrators and resolve the infamous thriller. Director Colin Barnicle will function an government producer alongside Nick Barnicle, Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh & Linda Pizzuti Henry. Watch a trailer under.

FIRST LOOKS

Andrew Zimmern’s new Magnolia sequence, “Household Dinner,” will likely be out there on Discovery Plus on March 12, and Selection has obtained an unique first look, which you’ll see under. Because the host of “Household Dinner,” Zimmern will go to households throughout America to discover how the cultural, regional and historic aspects of who we’re inform what and the way we eat. “For me, I’ve been a dinner visitor looking for a household my complete life, so making this present was one thing very therapeutic for me. I wanted to see this aspect of America; all of us do,” Zimmern instructed Selection. “Unbelievable characters, nice tales and a one-of-a-kind leisure and humor that basically solely exists on the household dinner desk. And the meals is unbelievable — from an Amish feast in Iowa to a Chinese language celebration in New Jersey — the meals are past scrumptious, and the cinematography is world-class.” Zimmern will function an government producer alongside Intuitive Content material’s senior vp Patrick Weiland and vp of manufacturing and growth Patrick McMahill. Magnolia Community, the multi-platform three way partnership with Discovery, Inc., will launch on July 15. Watch an unique clip from “Household Dinner” under.

CASTING

ALLBLK introduced Maryam Basir, Skyh Black, Tanyell Waivers, Antoine Harris and Terrell Carter will star in its first authorized drama sequence, “Lace,” with Taylor Bynoe, Mollie Dolcimascolo, and Isaac Stephen Montgomery in supporting sequence common roles. The six-episode season, which can premiere later this yr, follows a prolific Los Angeles legal professional who typically blurs the traces between proper and flawed to guard her wealthy and highly effective clientele. Directed by Jamal Hill, “Lace” may even characteristic appearances from Leonard Roberts, Kellita Smith, Shanti Lowry, Chris Attoh, Nate Walker and Jordan T. Johnson. “Lace” was created by Katrina Y. Nelson, Adam Starks and Tracy Grant. Michelle Ebony Hardy serves as an government producer and Angela White is a producer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Former Quibi government Brian Tannenbaum has joined the Roku Channel to supervise unscripted content material. He’s not the one former Quibi exec emigrate to Roku following the temporary lifespan of the cell content material platform — Ryan Bocskay will lead enterprise affairs on the manufacturing aspect and content material exec Colin Davis has joined Roku’s scripted operations.

ESPN has re-signed MLB Nationwide Reporter Marly Rivera to a multi-year extension. Rivera, who has been with ESPN since 2011, will function a reporter on ESPN’s nationwide weeknight MLB sport telecasts and studio programming comparable to SportsCenter. Moreover, she’s going to commonly contribute to ESPN radio exhibits, podcasts, digital platforms and worldwide programming. Rivera has been offering in-depth protection of all main sports activities in New York for near twenty years, with a deal with Main League Baseball and the New York Yankees.

PBS Distribution introduced that Andrea Downing has been promoted to president of the corporate. In her new function, Downing will present strategic, monetary and operational management for the group as they proceed to develop the attain of public media content material throughout digital platforms. Throughout her tenure, she helped develop and diversify PBS Distribution’s portfolio of companies, together with the addition of six direct-to-consumer subscription VOD providers. Previous to becoming a member of PBS Distribution, Downing served because the vp of house leisure and partnerships at PBS. She additionally beforehand labored as director of operations at Discovery.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Nick Offerman, Hailey Bieber and Freddie Gibbs will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert” will characteristic Dr. Anthony Fauci.