MTV Movie & TV Awards: Scarlett Johansson to Receive Generation Award

MTV has announced that Scarlett Johansson will be honored with the Generation Award during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The Generation Award celebrates “beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names,” according to MTV. Past recipients include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey and the entire “Fast & Furious” franchise.

Johansson is a six-time MTV Movie & TV Awards nominee, taking home her first golden popcorn in 2013 for best fight in “The Avengers.” She previously received nominations for best female breakthrough performance (“Lost in Translation”), best kiss (“Don Jon,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”), best female performance (“Lucy”) and best fight (“Avengers: Infinity War”).

MTV revealed previously announced that Sacha Baron Cohen will be honored with the Comedic Genius Award for his role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”

Marvel Studios’ first Disney Plus series, “WandaVision,” received the most nominations at the awards ceremony this year. It earned five nominations in total, including best show, best performance in a show (Elizabeth Olsen), best hero (Teyonah Parris), best villain (Kathryn Hahn) and best fight (Wanda vs. Agatha). Netflix’s “Emily In Paris” and Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” received four nods apiece, while Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and Amazon Studios’ “Borat” sequel all received three nominations.

Executive Producers for both the 2021 “MTV Movie & TV Awards” and the “Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted” are MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf and Den Of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Barb Bialkowski. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in charge of production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the music talent executive for both events.

Leslie Jones will host this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET.