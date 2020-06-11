MTV The Challenge Cuts Ties With Former Winner Over Controversial Tweets

Followers first took be aware of Dee Nguyen’s social media messages on Saturday, June 6, when she tweeted a message saying she has been saying Black Lives Matter “for the reason that day I misplaced my virginity,” adopted by a halo emoji. As properly, after somebody went after her for a lackluster response to individuals dying throughout the protests, she responded by saying “individuals die each fucking day,” after which insulted the commenter. These feedback had been made much more public by former Huge Brother and present Whole Insanity contestant Bayleigh Dayton, whose fiancé Swaggy C shared various harsh posts about Nguyen on Twitter within the aftermath.