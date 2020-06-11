MTV The Challenge Cuts Ties With Former Winner Over Controversial Tweets

Go away a Remark
As Black Lives Matter protests proceed to occur across the U.S., the leisure world goes by means of some large modifications, with a wide range of TV exhibits, motion pictures and main publications shaking issues up behind the scenes in response. One of many newest pseudo-casualties occurred on MTV’s actuality competitors present The Challenge, which has formally reduce ties with contestant and former winner Dee Nguyen in response to a few of her controversial and insensitive messages shared on social media.
Beneath is the official assertion launched by MTV’s The Challenge asserting Dee Nguyen’s ousting.
No stranger to controversy, The Challenge is at the moment airing Season 35, which is dubbed Whole Insanity, with Dee Nguyen as one of many present contestants who has but to get eradicated. Community execs made the arguably cheap determination to proceed airing Whole Insanity, contemplating the present options loads of different contestants past Nguyen. Nevertheless, in the same assertion (through Deadline), MTV and Bunim/Murray Productions confirmed that Nguyen wouldn’t be welcomed again for the reunion particular that’s being filmed later this 12 months.
What’s extra, Dee Nguyen was kicked out of the home she was staying at by her fellow Challenge co-star Wes Bergmann, who says he thinks of Nguyen as a daughter determine. He’d agreed to have her keep in his dwelling for self-quarantining functions throughout the pandemic, however stated he made the choice to ask her to depart lower than an hour after he was made conscious of her offensive messages on social media.
That stated, Wes Bergmann went the additional step to truly get Dee Nguyen some assist. In accordance with his prolonged Twitter replace, he reached out to varied events – together with a health care provider, a lawyer, a CEO and a hotline – and after having some insightful conversations into the matter, Nguyen bought arrange at a “psychological well being lodge” to assist her kind issues out.
Followers first took be aware of Dee Nguyen’s social media messages on Saturday, June 6, when she tweeted a message saying she has been saying Black Lives Matter “for the reason that day I misplaced my virginity,” adopted by a halo emoji. As properly, after somebody went after her for a lackluster response to individuals dying throughout the protests, she responded by saying “individuals die each fucking day,” after which insulted the commenter. These feedback had been made much more public by former Huge Brother and present Whole Insanity contestant Bayleigh Dayton, whose fiancé Swaggy C shared various harsh posts about Nguyen on Twitter within the aftermath.
Fellow Whole Insanity competitor Tula “Huge T” Fazarkerley, who appeared in earlier Challenge seasons, took to her Instagram Tales to share a little bit of perception into her expertise with Dee Nguyen. In her phrases:
She stated she was ‘blacker’ than me as a result of I didn’t know the identify of a musician and since she hadn’t seen me battle and be aggressive. I felt like she was attempting to make me match her concept of a ‘stereotype.’
Dee Nguyen initially joined the Challenge franchise after being in Season 17 of MTV’s UK sequence Geordie Shore, which she formally exited within the season finale. She was beforehand within the Warfare of the Worlds season, and was actually the winner of Warfare of the Worlds 2 in 2019.
It is not clear whether or not or not Dee Nguyen will transfer again to Australia following her psychological well being therapy, or if she’ll stick round within the U.S. to search out work elsewhere on the small display screen. Whereas ready to search out out, tune into The Challenge on MTV on Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Add Comment