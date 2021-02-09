‘MTV Unplugged Presents BTS’ to Air Feb. 23

International pop phenomenon BTS are scaling again— however just for one efficiency.

The Ok-pop superstars are the most recent characteristic of the “MTV Unplugged” franchise. Constructing off the long-lasting collection with a brand new take, this particular version will supply followers a front-row seat to uncommon variations of BTS’ largest hits and songs from their most up-to-date album, “BE.” Followers can anticipate favorites like “Dynamite,” their first all-English single, and “Life Goes On.”

“MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS” will air on Feb. 23 9 p.m. ET solely on MTV in america and also will air all over the world beginning the identical day. Already beloved for his or her genuine music, audiences can be in for an intimate set.

Even with a lot of the world’s stay music on maintain, BTS had one in all their largest years ever. Amassing a loyal following since their debut in June 2013, followers are often called “ARMY” for a cause. “Dynamite” made them the primary group to have the highest track on the Scorching 100, International 200 and International 200 Excl. U.S. on the identical time. As well as to quite a few Grammy, Billboard and MTV Video Music Awards, they had been honored by TIME as “The Most Influential Folks of 2019.” In June, BTS and label Large Hit Leisure donated $1 million to the Black Lives Matter motion.

Although “Unplugged” seems to be a bit totally different from MTV’s heyday, the collection continues to be a supply of fanfare. Final fall, Miley Cyrus put her personal spin on the present with “MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Yard Classes.” The rock-heavy set the tone for Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts,” which launched the next month.