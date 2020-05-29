MTV Video Music Awards Exploring Live New York Broadcast – Variety

MTV is at present working with quite a few authorities and well being businesses in hopes of mounting its annual Video Music Awards dwell from New York this August, Variety can report completely.

The present is eyeing an Aug. 30 broadcast date from Brooklyn’s Barclays Heart for its 36th version of the VMAs, the place MTV honors the perfect within the music video medium and options performances from top-charting artists. The plans come as New York Metropolis makes an attempt to rebound from the influence of the coronavirus pandemic, amid ongoing lockdowns and social-distance orders.

“We’re exploring with authorities officers, the medical group and key stakeholders on safely maintain the 2020 VMAs at Barclays Heart on August 30th,” an MTV spokesperson tells Variety. “The well being of everybody concerned is our primary precedence. Moreover, we’re engaged on a number of contingency plans to convey music’s largest night time to audiences in every single place.”

It could mark a return to the Barclays Heart for the VMAs, which have been held on the venue in 2013 shortly after its opening. Notable winners from 2019 included video of the yr for Taylor Swift’s “You Have to Calm Down” and artist of the yr to Ariana Grande.

Whereas a standard bodily manufacturing is the aim, in line with one supply conversant in the plans, the community is maintaining security prime of thoughts and exploring digital performances and an audience-free present, amongst different contingency plans.

MTV despatched out save the date notices to prime brokers and expertise reps this week, indicating this system would transfer ahead in its conventional format. Because the trade waits and watches for selections from prime awards franchises just like the Academy Awards and the Emmys, MTV proprietor Viacom has been tinkering with its branded dwell occasions.

Sister property BET, as an example, will transfer ahead with a digital version of its eponymous awards on June 28. Celebrating the community’s 40th anniversary, and the present’s 20 years on the air, prime stars in black leisure, sports activities and philanthropy will seem through “progressive strategies and artist-generated content material,” Variety reported final week.

The three-day BET Expertise, an ecosystem of occasions in Los Angeles that function a lead-up to the massive night time, was known as off because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is about to return in 2021.

Because the home epicenter of COVID-19, New York Metropolis is grappling with closures in each sector of public life, together with leisure staples like live performance venues, sporting occasions, eating places, Broadway and annual gatherings like June’s delight parade.