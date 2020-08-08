MTV VMAs Bow Out of Barclays Heart, Will Be Outdoor Locations Only

The MTV Video Music Awards might be getting in contact with the good open air, in an even bigger approach than initially anticipated. Citing ongoing security considerations throughout the pandemic, the community introduced late Friday that Barclays Heart has been nixed as a base venue for the present and that the whole lot of the published will now happen from open-air areas.

So far as stay attendees go, the present continues to be retaining its choices open, to have both “restricted” or “no” viewers on the websites the place performances will happen Aug. 30.

MTV promised that the awards present, which was final held at Barclays Heart in 2013, was already on the books to return there subsequent yr.

“The 2020 VMAs might be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the unbelievable resiliency of New York with a number of out of doors performances across the Metropolis with restricted or no viewers, adhering to all state and metropolis tips,” the community stated in an announcement. “In shut session with state and native well being officers‎, it turned clear presently that out of doors performances with restricted or no viewers could be extra possible and safer than an indoor occasion. The VMAs will spotlight the boroughs in an thrilling present and return to Barclays Heart in 2021. MTV will proceed to work carefully with the Division of Well being, state and native officers, the medical group, and key stakeholders to make sure the security of all concerned.”

The choice might have been a while in coming, as Barclays Heart had not been talked about because the host website in current bulletins about expertise being added for the telecast.

Keke Palmer was revealed Thursday because the present’s host. Performers introduced up to now embrace BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin. Main nominees are Ariana Grande and Girl Gaga, with 9 every.