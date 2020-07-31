MTV VMAs Nominations 2020: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd

MTV has revealed the nominees for the 2020 Video Music Awards, with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd topping the record.

All 4 have been nominated for video of the yr, this system’s most coveted class: Gaga and Grande for his or her “Rain on Me” music video, Eilish for “Every thing I Needed” and The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”

Gaga and Grande nabbed 9 nominations every, whereas each Eilish and The Weeknd have six. Notably, Gaga and The Weeknd have been nominated for artist of the yr, and Eilish, Grande and Gaga are up for tune of the yr with “Every thing I Needed” and “Rain on Me,” respectively.

MTV introduced this yr’s nominations by way of Twitter’s voice notice, making them the primary main awards present to make use of the function. Two new quarantine-themed classes have additionally been launched: finest music video from dwelling and finest quarantine efficiency.

“We’re excited to unveil the unimaginable record of VMA nominees who formed this yr’s distinctive music panorama and produce followers a present that celebrates the highly effective unifying drive of music,” stated Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS Media Networks’ president of music, music expertise, programming & occasions.

Followers can now vote for the winners in 15 classes on MTV’s web site by way of Aug. 23, whereas voting for PUSH finest new artist, offered by Chime Banking, can proceed till the awards ceremony on Aug. 30 at eight p.m ET/PT.

See the total record of VMAs nominees under.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “all the things i wished” – Darkroom / Interscope Data

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Data

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Data / Freebandz

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Data

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Data

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Data

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Leisure

Submit Malone – Republic Data

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Data

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “all the things i wished” – Darkroom / Interscope Data

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Data

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Leisure

Submit Malone – “Circles” – Republic Data

Roddy Ricch – “The Field” – Atlantic Data

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U” – Republic Data / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Dangerous Boys For Life)” – Epic Data / We The Finest

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Lovely Folks” – Atlantic Data

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Data / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Common Music Latin Leisure

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Introduced by Chime Banking

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Data

Jack Harlow – Technology Now / Atlantic Data

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Data

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Data

Tate McRae – RCA Data

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Data / Interscope Data

BEST POP

BTS – “On” – Huge Hit Leisure

Halsey – “Try to be unhappy” – Capitol Data

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Data

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Data

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Data

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Data

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Data / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Leisure

Roddy Ricch – “The Field” – Atlantic Data

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Data / Cactus Jack

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Joyful Days” – Columbia Data

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Data

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Pricey Future Self (Palms Up)” – Island Data

Inexperienced Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Data

The Killers – “Warning” – Island Data

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Soiled Hit / Interscope Data

All Time Low – “Some Type Of Catastrophe” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Evening” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Data

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Dangerous Boy / Interscope Data

twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Actual Hasta La Muerte

Dangerous Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Leisure

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Data

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Common Music Latin Leisure

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Common Music Latin Leisure

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Data

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Data

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Data

Khalid ft. Summer time Walker – “Eleven” – Proper Hand Music / RCA Data

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Data

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data

BEST Ok-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Data

BTS – “On” – Huge Hit Leisure

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Leisure

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Data

Tomorrow X Collectively – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Data

Purple Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Leisure

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Data

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Data

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Data

Lil Child – “The Greater Image” – High quality Management Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Data

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer time – “Wildflower” – Interscope Data

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U” – Republic Data / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Joyful Days” – Columbia Data

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Data

John Legend – “Greater Love” – Columbia Data

twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Promenade-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Dwelling

DJ D-Good – Membership MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Live performance Sequence

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Collectively At Dwelling

Submit Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Data – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Data – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Begin Now” – Warner Data – Directed by Nabil

Harry Types – “Adore You” – Columbia Data – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Data – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer time – “Previous Me” – Interscope Data – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Data – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Data – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Data – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Data – Artwork Course by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Data – Artwork Course by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Types – “Adore You” – Columbia Data – Artwork Course by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter” – RCA Data – Artwork Course by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Data – Artwork Course by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Data – Artwork Course by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Data – Visible Results by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Data – Visible Results by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Data – Visible Results by EIGHTY4

Harry Types – “Adore You” – Columbia Data – Visible Results by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data – Visible Results by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Data / Cactus Jack – Visible Results by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Huge Hit Leisure – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Data – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Data – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Data – Choreography by Attraction La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Hold Cool / RCA Data – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Data – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Imagine the Means We Move” – Republic Data – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Data – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter” – RCA Data – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Data – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana