MTV VMAs Nominations 2020: Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd

MTV has revealed the nominees for the 2020 Video Music Awards, with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd topping the record.
All 4 have been nominated for video of the yr, this system’s most coveted class: Gaga and Grande for his or her “Rain on Me” music video, Eilish for “Every thing I Needed” and The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”
Gaga and Grande nabbed 9 nominations every, whereas each Eilish and The Weeknd have six. Notably, Gaga and The Weeknd have been nominated for artist of the yr, and Eilish, Grande and Gaga are up for tune of the yr with “Every thing I Needed” and “Rain on Me,” respectively.
MTV introduced this yr’s nominations by way of Twitter’s voice notice, making them the primary main awards present to make use of the function. Two new quarantine-themed classes have additionally been launched: finest music video from dwelling and finest quarantine efficiency.
“We’re excited to unveil the unimaginable record of VMA nominees who formed this yr’s distinctive music panorama and produce followers a present that celebrates the highly effective unifying drive of music,” stated Bruce Gillmer, ViacomCBS Media Networks’ president of music, music expertise, programming & occasions.
Followers can now vote for the winners in 15 classes on MTV’s web site by way of Aug. 23, whereas voting for PUSH finest new artist, offered by Chime Banking, can proceed till the awards ceremony on Aug. 30 at eight p.m ET/PT.
See the total record of VMAs nominees under.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “all the things i wished” – Darkroom / Interscope Data
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Data
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Data / Freebandz
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Data
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Data
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Data
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Leisure
Submit Malone – Republic Data
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Data
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “all the things i wished” – Darkroom / Interscope Data
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Data
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Leisure
Submit Malone – “Circles” – Republic Data
Roddy Ricch – “The Field” – Atlantic Data
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U” – Republic Data / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Dangerous Boys For Life)” – Epic Data / We The Finest
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Lovely Folks” – Atlantic Data
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Data / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Common Music Latin Leisure
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Introduced by Chime Banking
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Data
Jack Harlow – Technology Now / Atlantic Data
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Data
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Data
Tate McRae – RCA Data
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Data / Interscope Data
BEST POP
BTS – “On” – Huge Hit Leisure
Halsey – “Try to be unhappy” – Capitol Data
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Data
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Data
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Data
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Data
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Data / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Leisure
Roddy Ricch – “The Field” – Atlantic Data
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Data / Cactus Jack
BEST ROCK
blink-182 – “Joyful Days” – Columbia Data
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Data
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Pricey Future Self (Palms Up)” – Island Data
Inexperienced Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Data
The Killers – “Warning” – Island Data
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Soiled Hit / Interscope Data
All Time Low – “Some Type Of Catastrophe” – Fueled By Ramen
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Evening” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Data
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Dangerous Boy / Interscope Data
twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Actual Hasta La Muerte
Dangerous Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Leisure
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Data
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Common Music Latin Leisure
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Common Music Latin Leisure
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Data
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Data
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Data
Khalid ft. Summer time Walker – “Eleven” – Proper Hand Music / RCA Data
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Data
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data
BEST Ok-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Data
BTS – “On” – Huge Hit Leisure
EXO – “Obsession” – SM Leisure
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Data
Tomorrow X Collectively – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Data
Purple Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Leisure
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Data
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Data
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Data
Lil Child – “The Greater Image” – High quality Management Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Data
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer time – “Wildflower” – Interscope Data
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U” – Republic Data / Def Jam
blink-182 – “Joyful Days” – Columbia Data
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Data
John Legend – “Greater Love” – Columbia Data
twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Promenade-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Dwelling
DJ D-Good – Membership MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Live performance Sequence
Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Collectively At Dwelling
Submit Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Data – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Data – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Begin Now” – Warner Data – Directed by Nabil
Harry Types – “Adore You” – Columbia Data – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Data – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer time – “Previous Me” – Interscope Data – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Data – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Data – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Data – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Data – Artwork Course by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Data – Artwork Course by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Types – “Adore You” – Columbia Data – Artwork Course by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter” – RCA Data – Artwork Course by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Data – Artwork Course by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Data – Artwork Course by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “all the nice women go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Data – Visible Results by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Data – Visible Results by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Data – Visible Results by EIGHTY4
Harry Types – “Adore You” – Columbia Data – Visible Results by Mathematic
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data – Visible Results by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Data / Cactus Jack – Visible Results by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” – Huge Hit Leisure – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Data – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Data – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Data – Choreography by Attraction La’Donna
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Data – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Hold Cool / RCA Data – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Data – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can’t Imagine the Means We Move” – Republic Data – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Data – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter” – RCA Data – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Data – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Data – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
