MTV VMAs Reveal First Performers: BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin will carry out at MTV’s 2020 Video Music Awards, airing reside on Aug. 30 at eight p.m. The present will characteristic BTS’ first VMA efficiency and the TV debut of the group’s new English single, “Dynamite,” set for launch on Aug. 21.

Final 12 months, the South Korean boy band (RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook) made VMAs historical past because the winner of a brand new greatest Ok-pop class for his or her single “Boy With Luv.” Their latest single “ON” has been nominated for 3 classes this 12 months — for greatest choreography, greatest pop video and greatest Ok-pop.

MTV additionally introduced Doja Cat and J Balvin among the many first spherical of performers. Doja Cat has scored three nominations — music of the 12 months, PUSH greatest new artist and greatest route — for her single “Say So,.” J Balvin has 4 nominations, three of that are in the perfect Latin video class, together with one for greatest collaboration. Further units will likely be revealed shortly.

Ariana Grande and Woman Gaga lead this 12 months’s nominations, nabbing 9 classes every, adopted by Billie Eilish and the Weeknd with six nominations. All 4 artists have been nominated for video of the 12 months, this system’s most coveted class.

MTV introduced this 12 months’s nominations by way of Twitter’s voice be aware, the primary awards present to make use of the characteristic. Two new quarantine-themed classes have additionally been launched: greatest music video from dwelling and greatest quarantine efficiency. Followers can now vote for the winners in 15 classes on MTV’s web site by means of Aug. 23, whereas voting for PUSH greatest new artist will proceed till the awards ceremony on Aug. 30.

The VMAs would be the first occasion to happen at Barclays Heart for the reason that COVID-19 pandemic hit New York Metropolis. The “stage,” because the promo under boasts, will likely be all through town, resulting from pandemic circumstances mandating an audience-free occasion that frees the present from being tied to a set location.

The 2020 VMAs is govt produced by Bruce Gillmer, Barbara Bialkowski and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba function executives in control of manufacturing. Lisa Lauricella is govt in control of music expertise, and Wendy Plaut is govt in control of movie star expertise.