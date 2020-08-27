MTV VMAs Reveal Presenters: Bella Hadid, Jaden Smith, More

The MTV VMAs are developing quick, and the community has revealed its lineup of presenters: Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson and Travis Barker.

Performers embody Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, CNCO, Maluma and Black Eyed Peas.

Grande, Gaga, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd high the nominees listing. All 4 have been nominated for video of the yr, this system’s most coveted class: Gaga and Grande for his or her “Rain on Me” music video, Eilish for “All the pieces I Needed” and The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”

Gaga and Grande nabbed 9 nominations every, whereas each Eilish and The Weeknd have six. Notably, Gaga and The Weeknd have been nominated for artist of the yr, and Eilish, Grande and Gaga are up for tune of the yr with “All the pieces I Needed” and “Rain on Me,” respectively. The total listing seems under.

The 2020 MTV VMAs will air on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 8PM ET/PT with the “VMAs” Pre-Present starting at 6:30PM ET/PT completely on MTV. This yr’s essential present will simulcast throughout 11 ViacomCBS manufacturers together with BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Emblem, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Community, Pop, TV Land, VH1, in addition to The CW, making it obtainable to an expanded broadcast viewers for the primary time.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “all the things i needed” – Darkroom / Interscope Information

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Information

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Information / Freebandz

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Information

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Information

Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam

Woman Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Information

Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Leisure

Submit Malone – Republic Information

The Weeknd – XO / Republic Information

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish – “all the things i needed” – Darkroom / Interscope Information

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Information

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Leisure

Submit Malone – “Circles” – Republic Information

AD

Roddy Ricch – “The Field” – Atlantic Information

BEST COLLABORATION

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U” – Republic Information / Def Jam

Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Unhealthy Boys For Life)” – Epic Information / We The Greatest

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Lovely Individuals” – Atlantic Information

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Information / Freebandz

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Common Music Latin Leisure

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information

PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Introduced by Chime Banking

Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Information

Jack Harlow – Technology Now / Atlantic Information

Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Information

Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Information

Tate McRae – RCA Information

YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Information / Interscope Information

BEST POP

BTS – “On” – Massive Hit Leisure

Halsey – “You ought to be unhappy” – Capitol Information

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Information

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Information

BEST HIP-HOP

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Information

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Information

Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Information / Freebandz

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Leisure

Roddy Ricch – “The Field” – Atlantic Information

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Information / Cactus Jack

BEST ROCK

blink-182 – “Glad Days” – Columbia Information

Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Information

Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Expensive Future Self (Fingers Up)” – Island Information

Inexperienced Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Information

The Killers – “Warning” – Island Information

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Soiled Hit / Interscope Information

All Time Low – “Some Variety Of Catastrophe” – Fueled By Ramen

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night time” – AWAL

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Information

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Unhealthy Boy / Interscope Information

twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Actual Hasta La Muerte

Unhealthy Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Leisure

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Information

J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Common Music Latin Leisure

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Common Music Latin Leisure

Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Information

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Information

H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Information

Khalid ft. Summer time Walker – “Eleven” – Proper Hand Music / RCA Information

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Information

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information

BEST Ok-POP

(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Information

BTS – “On” – Massive Hit Leisure

EXO – “Obsession” – SM Leisure

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Information

Tomorrow X Collectively – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Information

Crimson Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Leisure

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group

Billie Eilish – “all the nice ladies go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Information

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Information

H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Information

Lil Child – “The Greater Image” – High quality Management Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Information

BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME

5 Seconds of Summer time – “Wildflower” – Interscope Information

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U” – Republic Information / Def Jam

blink-182 – “Glad Days” – Columbia Information

Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Information

John Legend – “Greater Love” – Columbia Information

twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Promenade-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Dwelling

DJ D-Good – Membership MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Live performance Collection

Woman Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Collectively At Dwelling

Submit Malone – Nirvana Tribute

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Information – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Information – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Begin Now” – Warner Information – Directed by Nabil

Harry Kinds – “Adore You” – Columbia Information – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Information – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information – Directed by Anton Tammi

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

5 Seconds of Summer time – “Previous Me” – Interscope Information – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Information – Cinematography by Dave Meyers

Billie Eilish – “all the nice ladies go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Information – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Information – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

BEST ART DIRECTION

A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Information – Artwork Course by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Information – Artwork Course by Anna Colomé Nogu ́

Harry Kinds – “Adore You” – Columbia Information – Artwork Course by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter” – RCA Information – Artwork Course by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Information – Artwork Course by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Information – Artwork Course by Ethan Tobman

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “all the nice ladies go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Information – Visible Results by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Information – Visible Results by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Information – Visible Results by EIGHTY4

Harry Kinds – “Adore You” – Columbia Information – Visible Results by Mathematic

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information – Visible Results by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Information / Cactus Jack – Visible Results by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” – Massive Hit Leisure – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Information – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Information – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Information – Choreography by Allure La’Donna

Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Preserve Cool / RCA Information – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

BEST EDITING

Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Information – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Imagine the Manner We Move” – Republic Information – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Information – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter” – RCA Information – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Information – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana