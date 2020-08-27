MTV VMAs Reveal Presenters: Bella Hadid, Jaden Smith, More

The MTV VMAs are developing quick, and the community has revealed its lineup of presenters: Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson and Travis Barker.
Performers embody Woman Gaga and Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, BTS, Doja Cat, CNCO, Maluma and Black Eyed Peas.
Grande, Gaga, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd high the nominees listing. All 4 have been nominated for video of the yr, this system’s most coveted class: Gaga and Grande for his or her “Rain on Me” music video, Eilish for “All the pieces I Needed” and The Weeknd for “Blinding Lights.”
Gaga and Grande nabbed 9 nominations every, whereas each Eilish and The Weeknd have six. Notably, Gaga and The Weeknd have been nominated for artist of the yr, and Eilish, Grande and Gaga are up for tune of the yr with “All the pieces I Needed” and “Rain on Me,” respectively. The total listing seems under.
The 2020 MTV VMAs will air on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 8PM ET/PT with the “VMAs” Pre-Present starting at 6:30PM ET/PT completely on MTV. This yr’s essential present will simulcast throughout 11 ViacomCBS manufacturers together with BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Emblem, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Community, Pop, TV Land, VH1, in addition to The CW, making it obtainable to an expanded broadcast viewers for the primary time.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “all the things i needed” – Darkroom / Interscope Information
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Information
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Information / Freebandz
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Information
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Information
Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
Woman Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Information
Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Leisure
Submit Malone – Republic Information
The Weeknd – XO / Republic Information
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – “all the things i needed” – Darkroom / Interscope Information
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Information
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Leisure
Submit Malone – “Circles” – Republic Information
Roddy Ricch – “The Field” – Atlantic Information
BEST COLLABORATION
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U” – Republic Information / Def Jam
Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Unhealthy Boys For Life)” – Epic Information / We The Greatest
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Lovely Individuals” – Atlantic Information
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Information / Freebandz
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Common Music Latin Leisure
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information
PUSH BEST NEW ARTIST, Introduced by Chime Banking
Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Information
Jack Harlow – Technology Now / Atlantic Information
Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Information
Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Information
Tate McRae – RCA Information
YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Information / Interscope Information
BEST POP
BTS – “On” – Massive Hit Leisure
Halsey – “You ought to be unhappy” – Capitol Information
Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Information
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Information
BEST HIP-HOP
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Information
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Information
Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Information / Freebandz
Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Leisure
Roddy Ricch – “The Field” – Atlantic Information
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Information / Cactus Jack
BEST ROCK
blink-182 – “Glad Days” – Columbia Information
Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Information
Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Expensive Future Self (Fingers Up)” – Island Information
Inexperienced Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Information
The Killers – “Warning” – Island Information
BEST ALTERNATIVE
The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Soiled Hit / Interscope Information
All Time Low – “Some Variety Of Catastrophe” – Fueled By Ramen
FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night time” – AWAL
Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Information
Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Unhealthy Boy / Interscope Information
twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Actual Hasta La Muerte
Unhealthy Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Leisure
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Information
J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Common Music Latin Leisure
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Common Music Latin Leisure
Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin
BEST R&B
Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Information
Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Information
H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Information
Khalid ft. Summer time Walker – “Eleven” – Proper Hand Music / RCA Information
Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Information
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information
BEST Ok-POP
(G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Information
BTS – “On” – Massive Hit Leisure
EXO – “Obsession” – SM Leisure
Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE” – Epic Information
Tomorrow X Collectively – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Information
Crimson Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Leisure
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
Billie Eilish – “all the nice ladies go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Information
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Information
H.E.R. – ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Information
Lil Child – “The Greater Image” – High quality Management Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Information
BEST MUSIC VIDEO FROM HOME
5 Seconds of Summer time – “Wildflower” – Interscope Information
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Caught with U” – Republic Information / Def Jam
blink-182 – “Glad Days” – Columbia Information
Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Information
John Legend – “Greater Love” – Columbia Information
twenty one pilots – “Degree of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen
BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE
Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Promenade-athon
CNCO – Unplugged At Dwelling
DJ D-Good – Membership MTV presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Live performance Collection
Woman Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Collectively At Dwelling
Submit Malone – Nirvana Tribute
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Information – Directed by Billie Eilish
Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Information – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Begin Now” – Warner Information – Directed by Nabil
Harry Kinds – “Adore You” – Columbia Information – Directed by Dave Meyers
Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Information – Directed by Taylor Swift
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information – Directed by Anton Tammi
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
5 Seconds of Summer time – “Previous Me” – Interscope Information – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Information – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
Billie Eilish – “all the nice ladies go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Information – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Information – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information – Cinematography by Oliver Millar
BEST ART DIRECTION
A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Information – Artwork Course by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Information – Artwork Course by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
Harry Kinds – “Adore You” – Columbia Information – Artwork Course by Laura Ellis Cricks
Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter” – RCA Information – Artwork Course by Christian Stone
Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Information – Artwork Course by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Information – Artwork Course by Ethan Tobman
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “all the nice ladies go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Information – Visible Results by Drive Studios
Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Information – Visible Results by Hoody FX
Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Information – Visible Results by EIGHTY4
Harry Kinds – “Adore You” – Columbia Information – Visible Results by Mathematic
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information – Visible Results by Ingenuity Studios
Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Information / Cactus Jack – Visible Results by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
BTS – “On” – Massive Hit Leisure – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Information – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Information – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
Dua Lipa – “Bodily” – Warner Information – Choreography by Allure La’Donna
Woman Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Information – Choreography by Richy Jackson
Normani – “Motivation” – Preserve Cool / RCA Information – Choreography by Sean Bankhead
BEST EDITING
Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Information – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
James Blake – “Can’t Imagine the Manner We Move” – Republic Information – Edited by Frank Lebon
Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Information – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
Miley Cyrus – “Mom’s Daughter” – RCA Information – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Information – Edited by Andre Jones
The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Information – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
