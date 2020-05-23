MTV’s Promenade, Dylan’s Birthday, Sublime and More – Variety

For the lengthy Memorial Day weekend, there might be loads of possibilities to row, row, row your boat down the livestream. If you wish to really memorialize, Yo-Yo Ma might be taking part in Bach, in honor of the fallen, and Lee Brice and others might be saluting the army. If a vacation barbecue is extra your temper, Sublime with Rome might be internet hosting one from their yard in Lengthy Seaside, with a full-band set.

Varied on-line “proms” are on the horizon, beginning with one Friday evening through MTV’s web site that features Bebe Rexha, Janelle Monae, DJ Khaled and Tory Lanez. Airborne Poisonous Occasion and Steve Earle are each doing album-release occasions taking part in most or all of their new data of their entirety. Bob Dylan will get a birthday salute led by Joan Baez, and BET is internet hosting a present in reminiscence of Andre Harrell.

Solely one among these livestream reveals might be taking place in entrance of a dwell viewers of a number of hundred folks, although. That’s the live performance by progressive rock band Spafford, which might be streaming a present Sunday evening from a drive-in of their residence state of Arizona. They immediately bought out the present the place they’ll be performing for a number of hundred socially distanced autos which have paid by the car for the privilege of making an attempt out this new gig format. “We’re all very excited to have the possibility to do that and type of be a check topic for a way folks can nonetheless expertise concert events proper now,” says Spafford’s bassist, Jordan Fairless. “We’re going to strive and get as near the normal live performance expertise as we are able to, whereas nonetheless staying secure. I feel there’s going to be a giant buzz within the air. You already know, everybody’s excited to get some dwell music for the primary time in over two months.”

Listed below are some chosen livestream highlights, for the approaching week and past:

FRIDAY, MAY 22

Airborne Poisonous Alert

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(performing songs from new album “Hollywood Park” from East West Studios in Los Angeles)

click on right here

Girl Antebellum

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through YouTube)

click on right here

MTV Promenade-a-Thon with Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Chloe x Halle, DJ Khaled, DJ Pauly D, Fats Joe, Janelle Monáe, KYLE and Tory Lanez

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through MTV’s YouTube)

click on right here

Morgan Wallen

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Fb and Instagram)

click on right here

Steve Earle

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(through YouTube, “‘Ghosts of West Virginia” performed in its entirety)

click on right here

Indigo Women

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through Paste journal’s YouTube)

click on right here

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Fb)

click on right here

“Promenade from Dwelling” with Finneas, Noah Cyrus, Ashe, Max, mxmtoon, Lauv, Blanco Brown and extra

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through St. Jude’s web site)

click on right here

John Doe

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through Austin Metropolis Limits’ web site)

click on right here

Caitlyn Smith

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Twitch)

click on right here

Jon Pardi

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through American Songwriter journal’s Fb)

click on right here

SATURDAY, MAY 23

Grand Ole Opry with Craig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman, Kellie Pickler

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through YouTube)

click on right here

Sublime with Rome

6 p.m. ET, three PT

(through Nugs, dwell from Lengthy Seaside, $9.99, $14.99 day of present)

click on right here

Nicole Atkins

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel, in addition to YouTube and Fb)

click on right here

“Sway At Dwelling II: A Digital Music Fest” with Dustbowl Revival, the Conflict & Treaty, Lilly Hiatt, the Mastersons, the Notorious Stingdusters, Pokey Lafarge, Liz Beebe and Shinyribs

Four p.m. ET, 1 PT

(curated by Dustbowl Revival, through JamBase)

click on right here

“One Earth Stay” with John Butler, Michael Franti, Nahko, Trevor Corridor, FINK, Rising Appalachia, Mike Love, Krishna Das and extra

9:45 a.m. ET, 6:45 a.m. PT

(through One Earth Stay)

click on right here

Karrin Allyson

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 PT

(through Fb)

click on right here

Ben Folds

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through YouTube)

click on right here

SUNDAY, MAY 24

Bob Dylan Birthday Salute Livestream that includes Joan Baez, Sam Nelson Harris (X Ambassadors), Billy Strings, Sarah Jarosz, Eilen Jewell, Chris Smither, Aoife O’Donovan, Steve Forbert and extra

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through the State Theater of Ithaca and DSP Exhibits)

click on right here

Spafford

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(from the Digital Drive-In in Meza, Arizona, through Spafford.web and the band’s Youtube and Fb)

click on right here

“A Tribute to Andre Harrell”

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through BET’s YouTube)

click on right here

Yo-Yo Ma

(three p.m. ET, midday PT)

(taking part in Bach dwell “as a memorial for these we now have misplaced,” through YouTube)

click on right here

Katie Pruitt

1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT

(through YouTube, archived on the Rounder channel)

click on right here

Nationwide Memorial Day Live performance particular with Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise, Mary McCormack, Hint Adkins, CeCe Winans, Renee Fleming, Cynthia Erivo, Kelli O’Hara, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Esai Morales and Christopher Jackson

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through PBS and PBS.org)

click on right here

Todd Snider

midday ET, 9 a.m. PT

(through Twitch)

click on right here

John Mayer

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(through Instagram)

click on right here

“Membership Keep the F*%$ Dwelling 24 Hour Version” with Wyclef Jean, Dj Spin King, Fast Silva, Walshy Fireplace, DJ Pup Dawg and DJ Kelly G

from midday ET Sunday to midday ET Monday

(through YouTube, Twitch and Instagram)

click on right here

Kat Edmonson

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Kat Stay)

click on right here

MONDAY, MAY 25

Lee Brice

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(for Memorial Day, through Fb)

click on right here

Save the Youngsters COVID-19 Reduction Pageant with Andy Grammer, Caroline Jones, David Shaw of the Revivalists, Duncan Sheik, John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Charity and Matty from the Head and the Coronary heart, Jason Mraz, Jon Batiste, Josh Kelley, LP, Mat Kearney, Matt Nathanson, Morgan Evans, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Rufus Wainwright, Ryan Cabrera and extra

6 p.m. ET, three PT

(through YouTube)

click on right here

PJ Morton

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(full band dwell present from yard, through YouTube and Instagram)

click on right here

Mitchell Tenpenny

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through Fb, “Sing for St. Jude”)

click on right here

Grace Potter

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through YouTube)

click on right here

Lucas Hoge

midday ET, 9 a.m. PT

(to profit army organizations, through Nation Insurgent’s Fb web page)

click on right here

TUESDAY, MAY 26

“Gretsch Presents Georgia On My Thoughts” with the Indigo Women’ Amy Ray, Brett Cobb, Amy Grant, Chuck Leavell, Katie Pruitt, John Berry, The Conflict & Treaty

Eight P.M. ET, 5 PT

(benefitting the Georgia Music Basis, through Fb)

click on right here

Luther Dickinson and Sierra Hull

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through Paste journal’s YouTube)

click on right here

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27

Gary Louris

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(through the Jayhawks’ Fb, weekly)

click on right here

THURSDAY, MAY 28

Sharon Van Etten

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through Seated.com, $12, celebrating anniversary of debut album “As a result of I Was in Love” performed in its entirety)

click on right here

Watkins Household Hour with Mandolin Orange

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through Crowd Solid)

click on right here

“Noisey Night time In” with Finneas, Phoebe Bridgers, Claud, ALex Laey, Seaside Bunny, Faye Webster

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through Noisey’s YouTube and Vice’s Fb)

click on right here

FRIDAY, MAY 29

Dropkick Murphys with visitor Bruce Springsteen

6 p.m. ET, three PT

(carried out dwell, with no viewers, from Fenway Park in Boston)

click on right here

Jade Chicken

8:30 p.m. BST

(through Mixer)

click on right here: mixer.com/resurface

Christine and the Queens

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(through Pitchfork)

click on right here

SATURDAY, MAY 30

“Stay from Right here” with Chicano Batman, Sarah Jarosz, Blake Mills, Aoife O’Donovan , Ryan Hamilton, Eve Ewing

(through American Public Media)

click on right here

David Guetta Livestream: United At Dwelling

7 p.m. ET, Four PT

(through YouTube, for COVID-19 aid charities, “to happen at one among New York’s most iconic areas”)

click on right here

“Banding Collectively: A Live performance for the Colorado Music Reduction Fund” with the Avett Brothers, Huge Head Todd & The Monsters, Brandi Carlile, Dave Matthews, the Lumineers, Michael Franti, Nathaniel Rateliff, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sam Bush and the String Cheese Incident

8-11 p.m. ET, 5-Eight PT

(through Colorado TV stations’ web sites)

click on right here

MONDAY, JUNE 1

“We Are One Public: A One Night time Solely Digital Occasion to Assist The Public Theater” with Elvis Costello, Laura Benanti, Glenn Shut, Anne Hathaway, John Leguizamo, Audra McDonald, David Hyde Pierce, Trudie Styler & Sting and extra

Eight p.m. ET, 5 PT

(through the Public’s web site and Fb and YouTube)

click on right here

TUESDAY, JUNE 2

Jessi Alexander

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(Songwriter Classes, through the Nation Music Corridor of Fame’s Instagram Stay)

click on right here

JUNE 7

Metal Panther

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(to profit Heavenly Pets Animal Rescue, Stay Nation’s Crew Nation Fund)

click on right here

JUNE 9

Dierks Bentley

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(Songwriter Classes, through the Nation Music Corridor of Fame’s Instagram Stay)

click on right here

JUNE 14

BTS

5 a.m. ET, 2 a.m. PT