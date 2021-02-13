MTV’s ‘The Real World’ Being Revived at Paramount Plus

The streaming wars are about to cease being well mannered and begin getting actual.

ViacomCBS is reviving “The Real World” for streaming service Paramount Plus. The venerable actuality TV franchise shall be a part of the March 4 launch of the service, which is successfully a rebrand of current streamer CBS All Entry.

The preliminary installment of the rebooted franchise will see the forged of the primary season reunite for “The Real World Homecoming: New York.” The multi-episode reunion shall be shot in the identical loft the place the collection’ first season was filmed. Unique housemates housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell will reunite for the venture, which is being produced by MTV Leisure Studios and Bunim/Murray.

“The Real World” premiered in 1992 on MTV and ran by 2017. The collection broke floor within the actuality docu-drama format and in illustration on TV, coping with points such because the HIV epidemic.

“MTV’s The Real World has been credited with creating the Actuality TV style and was one of many first collection that tackled necessary and but unrepresented matters of the time, from HIV/AIDS, Race, Gender, Orientation and Faith,” mentioned Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Leisure Group. “With Paramount+ being the house to so many world actuality hit franchises, it appears solely becoming to deliver again the franchise and forged that began all of it.”

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry are serving as govt producers for MTV Leisure Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and Trish Gold are govt producers for Bunim/Murray Productions. Jacob Lane is co-exec producer. George Verschoor serves as consulting producer.