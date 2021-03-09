MUBI Acquires U.S., U.Ok. on Berlinale Title ‘Azor’ From Be For Films

International distributor, producer and streamer MUBI has snapped up main international markets for Berlinale title “Azor,” a thriller set on the planet of worldwide banking.

MUBI has acquired all rights within the U.S., U.Ok., Eire, Italy, India and Turkey to Andreas Fontana’s debut function, which was introduced on the just lately concluded Berlinale within the Encounters Part, from worldwide gross sales firm Be For Films.

The movie makes use of French, Spanish and English dialogue to inform the trans-Atlantic story of Yvan De Wiel, a non-public banker from Geneva. Yvan visits Argentina in the course of the Junta dictatorship to exchange his associate, who mysteriously disappeared one night time leaving few clues behind. As he maneuvers amongst Argentina’s elite, the banker performs a harmful political sport of contemporary capitalist colonization.

“Azor” is produced by Eugenia Mumenthaler and David Epiney from Alina Movie and co-produced by Native Films, Ruda Cine and RTS.

“Who knew a narrative about Swiss bankers might be so fascinating and suspenseful,” mentioned Pamela Leu from Be For Films. “We’re thrilled to have discovered an ideal home with MUBI to workforce up and make a robust begin of Fontana’s debut movie.”

Subsequent up for Fontana is a movie about diplomats and their relationship with Geneva. “As Borges mentioned, each topic has its personal rhetoric,” mentioned Fontana.

Brussels-based Be For Films is primarily centered on impartial movies, together with documentary, comedy and drama, coping with societal points and female-centric tales. The corporate was launched in 2014 and is a part of the Playtime Group from which it receives monetary and company backing.