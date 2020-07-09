‘Much less Is Extra’ With Phillip Glass – Variety

“Collaborating with a composer who’s iconic was one thing else,” marvels Paul Leonard-Morgan of working with Phillip Glass on Amazon’s “Tales From the Loop.” The 2 composers tinkered round with musical concepts whereas Leonard-Morgan visited Glass in New York and “it was simply an natural place from there.”

The music for the collection set in Mercer, Ohio, the place residents reside above “the loop” (which when unlocked, explores the secrets and techniques of the universe), soundtracks the city’s more and more unusual occasions, its sonic palette deftly avoiding sci-fi tropes.

Leonard-Morgan talked to Variety about his “much less is extra” strategy and the sudden devices he and Glass used to assemble scales for the “Loop.”

You’ve labored with musicians and bands earlier than when scoring video video games reminiscent of “Battlefield Hardline,” however this was your first time collaborating with one other composer — and never simply any composer, Phillip Glass. Inform us concerning the course of.

I didn’t know if we’d hit it off or not. However we did. I went to satisfy him in New York, and we sat in his kitchen and had espresso. We talked about life usually. After we did begin speaking concerning the present, he mentioned, “How do you envision this? Am I fleshing this out? Am I doing the tunes? Or are you doing chords?” He talked about he had solely collaborated with two or three composers earlier than. We went as much as the piano and we began wanting on the visuals — as a result of nothing had been shot and he began enjoying some chords. I began buzzing tunes and it was a case of child steps. We went forwards and backwards with notes, chords and swapping concepts over electronic mail. It was simply an natural place from there. What was fascinating was arising with the precise sound and we had been in search of a sound of the loop itself.

The chords and melodies labored nearly independently from the present itself. Was that intentional?

The music is so integral to this collection. There’s a sequence with 19 minutes and no dialogue, it’s simply music. There’s one other sequence in episode eight which is six minutes and it’s a montage — with out giving it away — that explains what occurs within the story. The showrunners mentioned to us, “We actually wish to stand out, exterior of this and the melodies are going to be so necessary.” As a composer, you simply don’t get these enormous compositional moments.

When Phillip and I began doing this we got here up with the theme. It was this loop used again and again which turned the title sequence. That’s why the music has gone down so effectively exterior of the present as a result of it’s this stunning and melancholic melody. There’s a way of thoughtfulness and hope to the music and collection. We’ve been getting emails from folks in quarantine saying how the music has helped them get by means of coronavirus and surviving lockdown and so they’ve been listening to it on a loop. You simply don’t get these moments as a composer the place the melodies are simply going to be so necessary and integral to them.

How did the recorder come into play as a key instrument for you?

I began enjoying this tune in my studio with the recorder, which is basically probably the most primary instrument round. We had been in search of this little motif for each time one thing bizarre goes to occur within the loop world. It might trace at issues with out overwhelming what was taking place. When folks heard it, even when they weren’t conscious of it, subconsciously one thing bizarre was about to occur. And that was the concept of the recorder. Philip and I’d swap notes and he’d say, “How about enjoying this on the recorder?” I’d strive one thing out after which ship it to him and it was this glorious natural course of. Usually, while you’re composing, you have got two weeks to work on one thing. We had two and a half months to work on the pilot. That simply doesn’t occur.

What different distinctive devices did you utilize for this?

The sound of the loop was an experiment. We included the recorder and an Egyptian Ney. We additionally had a lithophone (a xylophone made up of various sized stones) which had been then balanced on steel and wires. It labored out very well for the individuality that we had been after. However my secret weapon was the piano and the cello. You’ve received the piano enjoying this stunning, simplistic stuff. You may have a cello enjoying the melody excessive, and by the top of it, much less was extra.