‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ Directors Recall Meeting Walter Mercado – Variety

Walter Mercado knew the right way to make an entrance.

Simply ask the filmmakers behind the brand new Netflix documentary “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” about assembly the enduring tv astrologer for the primary time at his dwelling simply outdoors of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“We go into his workplace and meet his secretary and his nieces and so they take us upstairs to considered one of his sitting rooms,” co-director Kareem Tabsch tells Variety. “It’s a sunken and about three steps down. It’s jammed stuffed with books, non secular iconography, photos of James Dean, Rita Hayworth and Oscar Wilde and La Virgen de la Caridad. We’re most likely stored ready for about 40 or 45 minutes when impulsively, Walter simply seems hovering. You realize, he’s dressed like Christina, Alex, he’s dressed head to toe and white linen along with his mane of hair and these gold Yves Saint Laurent glasses. He’s principally like a imaginative and prescient three toes above us.”

Co-director Cristina Constantini stated, “It’s the closest to a spiritual expertise I’ve ever had.”

“Mucho Mucho Amor” traces Mercado’s rise from an area tv astrologer in Puerto Rico within the late 1960s to worldwide famous person and trend icon identified for his colourful bejeweled capes, a few of which have been designed by Gianni Versace and Isaac Mizrahi. He died final 12 months at age 87 after the movie was wrapped.

Drag queen Alexis Mateo impersonated Mercado on the July three episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.”

“Somebody on Twitter stated it was essentially the most sensible movie promo we might have achieved,” producer Alex Fumero stated. “I used to be like, ‘It might have been, had we considered it.’”

Maybe Mateo’s work was divinely impressed. “There have been so many, many seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ however for the Walter impression to come back the Friday earlier than our movie comes out? That’s just a little little bit of a cosmic occasion,” Constantini stated. “Despite the fact that we’re all form of skeptics, it’s loopy. It’s loopy that he would do that at the moment — he being Walter within the stars.”

Let’s see if he might make that Timothée Chalamet casting occur subsequent.

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” is on the market on Netflix.