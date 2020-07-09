‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ Documentary Focuses on the Life of Walter Mercado – Variety

The co-directors and producer of a brand new Netflix documentary about the life of iconic tv astrologer Walter Mercado are hoping to adapt the movie right into a scripted biopic.

Cristina Costantini, who directed “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” with Kareem Tabsch, tells Variety that they requested Mercado who he needed to play him. “I steered Gael García Bernal and he stated, ‘Too outdated,’” Costantini stated. “So we stated, ‘Properly, who would you will have play you?’ And he stated, ‘Who’s that boy from “Name Me by Your Title?”’ And we stated, ‘Timothée Chalamet?’ And he stated, ‘Sure, this may be a very good alternative for him.’ I simply love that he picked this youngster.”

Producer Alex Fumero stated, laughing, “There may be some illustration points however Walter will at all times select youth and wonder over anything, together with Latino illustration.”

Mercado’s profession started in 1969 when he started studying horoscopes on tv in his native Puerto Rico. He ultimately grew to become a global phenomenon, often known as a lot for his astrology reveals as he was for his coiffed look and Liberace-like wardrobe of colourful fits and jewellery and signature crystal-bedecked capes.

Whereas one may assume he was homosexual, it wasn’t one thing Mercado ever mentioned. He was an open e book with the filmmakers, besides with it got here to his romantic life. “He didn’t like the labels and he didn’t type of embrace them in any specific method,” Tabsch stated. “However, he was a queer icon. When you had been a Latino, Latin American, like myself as a younger queer child waiting for the first time, I acknowledged that sense of otherness in him that I noticed in me. I used to be a a lot much less fabulous model, however I might inform he was totally different in a method that I used to be totally different. And if there was that risk that he was so beloved in the Latino group being so totally different, that as a younger queer particular person, perhaps I too could possibly be beloved.”

Mercado was in his 80s when Costantini, Tabsch and Fumero approached him about making the documentary. He agreed after they informed him their astrological indicators.

By then, Mercado’s life in the highlight was lengthy gone. His profession stumbled throughout a seven-year authorized battle that started in 2006 over the rights to his title and likeness along with his former supervisor Invoice Bakula.

Mercado was 87 when he died in November, not lengthy after the doc had wrapped. “He’s our Mr. Rogers and our Oprah and our Liberace all mixed into one,” Costantini stated. “I believe on a sure degree we had been shocked that he agreed to do the movie. However he so badly needed to be a public man, so badly needed consideration and needed to make this his comeback. We thought it was going to be a comeback but it surely ended up being a swan track, of course. He actually beloved the lights and the digital camera. They gave him vitality. They gave him life.”

“Mucho Mucho Amor” consists of footage of a teary-eyed Lin Manuel Miranda assembly Mercado for the first time throughout a visit to Puerto Rico, the place Mercado lived exterior San Juan. “He had that fan lady second that all of us had,” Costantini stated. “Walter has a very profound impact on individuals. It’s laborious to clarify it for those who haven’t gone by it, however the method he touches your arms, the method he makes you are feeling such as you’re the most vital particular person in the world, it’s spiritual. Lin goes by it..