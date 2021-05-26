Mugguru Monagallu Trailer Evaluation – Tech Kashif

Mugguru Monagallu is an upcoming comedy starring Kannada megastar Deekshith Shetty, Srinivas Reddy and Vennela Ramarao. A couple of days in the past, the creators of Mugguru Monagallu launched the primary glance poster that drew other eyeballs, because it confirmed that every one 3 major characters had 3 other disabilities.

Srinivas Reddy was once observed laborious of listening to and Deekshith Shetty was once challenged vocally whilst Ramarao was once challenged visually. Nowadays the makers of Mugguru Monagallu introduced the trailer.

Deekshith Shetty, who seems on Mugguru Monagallu’s trailer, is a dumb, Srinivas Reddy is deaf, and Ramarao is a blind guy, 3 of whom are top objectives of a serial killer on the town. The trailer guarantees to be a hilarious entertainer, however past the comedy, there’s a way of thrill within the tale right here because it has a mixture of homicide thriller within the background.

Raja Ravindra and the past due TNR additionally play the pivotal roles on this movie, which is directed by means of Abhilash Reddy and financed by means of Achut Rama Rao, whilst it has the song of Suresh Bobbili. All of the shoot of this comedian caper has been concluded and the makers plan to announce the discharge date of the film Mugguru Monagallu very quickly.