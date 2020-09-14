‘Mughal Museum’ to be known as Shivaji, name changed on orders of CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the Mughal Museum (Mughal Museum) renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to showcase the Mughals’ special achievements in Agra. A spokesman of the state government said that Yogi gave these orders during a review of the development work of Agra division through video conference at his government residence here. Also Read – MP: Controversy over Shivaji statue in Chhindwara district, BJP said, CM Kamal Nath apologized

The political and cultural achievements achieved during the Mughal era will be displayed through artifacts in the Mughal Museum being built near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal. About 20 crore rupees will be spent on the construction of this museum, being built in an area of ​​about 52 square meters. The construction of this museum, which started being made in the year 2017, was to be completed by 2019.

Referring to the problem of salt water in Agra division, Yogi said that special attention should be paid to drinking water schemes. To provide pure drinking water to the people, work should be done under the Atal Ground Water Scheme. Water-life mission plans should be carried forward. The Chief Minister said that the works of Agra Smart City and Amrit Yojana should be completed at the earliest.