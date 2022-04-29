Mugs, T-shirts and more: Ghost of Tsushima becomes a tourist attraction for the island that gives it its name

Souvenirs from the Sucker Punch video game will be sold at a stand set up by the local authorities.

In a few months it will be two years since the launch of Ghost of Tsushima, a story from the times of the samurai that returned the passion for the subject to many players and put the island that gives the game its name on the map to many others. Now, entities in the area have decided to incorporate the title of Sucker Punch Productions into the official merchandise that they will sell in their tourism offices.

An association for the promotion of the place has announced that it will set up a special stand inside la tienda de souvenirs de Fureaidokoro Tsushima, a building on the island of Tsushima that acts as a tourist information center, where visitors can find different items from the PS5 and PS4 exclusive. Among the products we speak of t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, stickers, etc..

The promoters hope to arouse new interest in visiting the island, which until now has not been possible to promote properly due to the global pandemic. Among other actions we find Ghost of Real Tsushimaa website in collaboration between the authorities and those responsible for the video game that seeks to be an excellent gateway for both Japanese and foreign tourists to the area.

Japan celebrates the Golden Week these next days, with several festive days that could serve for many curious people to come to the island. It will be at that moment when the authorities can see how much the video game has helped boost tourism. Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima accumulates more than eight million copies sold on PS5 and PS4, with rumors about its adaptation to PC not yet confirmed.

